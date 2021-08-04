Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials
GM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from General Motors Q2 financial results
General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenue rose to $34.2 billion from $16.8 billion in the same period last year.
GAAP net income was $2.8 billion, or $1.90 per share, compared to a loss of $0.8 billion, or $0.56 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS was $1.97.
For the full year of 2021, GAAP EPS is expected to be $5.12-6.12 and adjusted EPS is expected to be $5.40-6.40.
Despite revenue and earnings beating expectations, the stock was down 3.9% in premarket hours.
