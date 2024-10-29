Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
GOOGL Earnings: All you need to know about Alphabet’s Q3 2024 earnings results
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Consolidated revenues increased 15% year-over-year to $88.3 billion. Revenues grew 16% in constant currency.
Net income increased 34% to $26.3 billion and EPS increased 37% to $2.12 compared to last year.
Revenue and earnings beat estimates.
Revenues from Google Services increased 13% to $76.5 billion, led by strength across Google Search, Google subscriptions, platforms, and devices, and YouTube ads.
Google Cloud revenues increased 35% to $11.4 billion.
The stock climbed over 3% in aftermarket hours on Tuesday.
Prior performance
