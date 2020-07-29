The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported a narrower net loss for the June-quarter even as revenues decreased 25%, hurt by the coronavirus-linked flight cancellations.
Core loss, adjusted for one-off items, narrowed to $4.79 per share from $5.82 per share in the second quarter of 2019. The bottom-line, meanwhile, missed the estimates.
Net loss, on an unadjusted basis, was $2.39 billion or $4.20 per share, compared to a loss of $2.94 billion or $5.21 per share recorded a year earlier.
Looking forward to listening to management/analysts’ comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Boeing’s Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
Second-quarter revenues plunged 25% year-over-year to $11.8 billion, hurt by the widespread disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and grounding of the 737 MAX fleet. Analysts had forecast a slower decline.
Boeing’s stock gained about 2% early Wednesday following the earnings announcemnet, after closing the previous session higher.
Most Popular
Starbucks Corp (SBUX): What brewed in Q3
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported third-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday. In Q3, the company reported narrower-than-expected losses on revenues that surpassed Wall Street projections. SBUX shares
eBay (EBAY) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Ecommerce firm eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $2.9 billion. GAAP net income from continuing operations increased 85% to $740
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Q2 earnings beat on 26% revenue growth; stock gains
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of 2020 as revenues climbed 26%, mainly reflecting strong performance by the Computing and Graphics segment. The