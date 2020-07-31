How Caterpillar (CAT) performed in Q2 2020

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Sales and revenues fell 31% year-over-year to $10 billion.
Profit was $458 million, or $0.84 per share, compared to $1.6 billion, or $2.83 per share, last year.
The company is not providing financial guidance at this time due to the uncertainty pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Past Performance
