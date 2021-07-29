Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Infographic: Highlights of Gilead Sciences (GILD) Q2 earnings report
Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings today after the closing bell.
The revenue increased by 21% to $6.2 billion compared to the previous year.
The net income was $1.52 billion or $1.21 per share compared to a loss of $3.3 billion or $2.66 per share of the same quarter in the previous year.
The adjusted earnings per share were $1.87 compared to $1.11 of the previous year.
