Infographic: Highlights of Gilead Sciences (GILD) Q2 earnings report

Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings today after the closing bell.

The revenue increased by 21% to $6.2 billion compared to the previous year.

The net income was $1.52 billion or $1.21 per share compared to a loss of $3.3 billion or $2.66 per share of the same quarter in the previous year.

The adjusted earnings per share were $1.87 compared to $1.11 of the previous year.