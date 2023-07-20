Infographic: How American Airlines (AAL) performed in Q2 2023

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues increased 4.7% to $14 billion compared to the same period a year ago.

Net income was $1.33 billion, or $1.88 per share, compared to $476 million, or $0.68 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.92.

For the third quarter of 2023, the company expects adjusted EPS to be $0.85-0.95.

Prior performance