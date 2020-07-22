Infographic: How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) fared in Q2

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) reported second-quarter financial results after the regular market hours on Wednesday. During the quarter, adjusted EPS plunged 90% as revenues slipped 5%. The results were, however, better than Wall Street projections.

CMG shares fell 1.3% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 37% since the beginning of this year.

The company did not give an outlook in the second quarter as well, as Covid 19 pandemic continues to affect business. Digital sales, meanwhile, tripled during the quarter, thanks to new partnerships with Uber Eats and Grubhub.

Prior performance