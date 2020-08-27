Infographic: How Ulta Beauty (ULTA) performed in Q2 2020

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Net sales decreased 26.3% to $1.2 billion due to the impact of COVID-19. Comparable sales fell 26.7%.
Net income was $8.1 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $161.3 million, or $2.76 per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted net income was $41.5 million, or $0.73 per share.
The company is not providing specific guidance at this time but expects sales to remain challenged for the rest of the year.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
NetApp (NTAP) Q1 2021 key financials in a nutshell
NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) stock jumped more than 10% in the extended hours after the company reported its first quarter 2021 earnings results that beat the market's estimates. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73
Box Inc Q2 2021 earnings: Infographic
Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) reported second-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday. The internet company reported an 11% increase in Q2 revenues to $192 million, beating Wall Street
Splunk (SPLK) slips to loss in Q2 on lower revenues; stock falls
Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2021, compared to profit last year, as revenues of the software company declined 5% due to pandemic-related