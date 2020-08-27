Infographic: How Ulta Beauty (ULTA) performed in Q2 2020

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Net sales decreased 26.3% to $1.2 billion due to the impact of COVID-19. Comparable sales fell 26.7%.

Net income was $8.1 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $161.3 million, or $2.76 per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted net income was $41.5 million, or $0.73 per share.

The company is not providing specific guidance at this time but expects sales to remain challenged for the rest of the year.

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!