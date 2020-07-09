Infographic: Key highlights from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Q3 2020 earnings report

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Sales increased 0.1% year-over-year to $34.6 billion. Sales growth was 1.2% on a constant currency basis, led by Retail Pharmacy USA comparable sales growth of 3%. The adverse impact of COVID-19 on sales was approx. $700-750 million, with the majority of the impact related to the Retail Pharmacy International division.
Stay tuned here for WBA Q3 2020 Earnings Transcript
Net loss attributable to WBA was $1.7 billion, or $1.95 per share, compared to earnings of $1 billion, or $1.13 per share, a year ago. Adjusted net earnings attributable to WBA decreased 45.9% to $723 million and adjusted EPS fell 43.8% to $0.83.
For fiscal 2020, adjusted EPS is expected to be $4.65 to $4.75, including estimated adverse COVID-19 impacts of $1.03-1.14 per share.
The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 46.75 cents per share, up 2.2%. The dividend is payable on September 11, 2020 to stockholders of record as of August 19, 2020, and raises the annual rate from $1.83 per share to $1.87 per share. The company is also suspending activity under its share repurchase program.
Most Popular
Levi Strauss (LEVI): Digital maintains momentum amid pandemic-induced store closures
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several retailers were forced to close their stores but in turn witnessed a pickup in their digital business. Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is the
Mattel’s (MAT) transformation plan will depend on how pandemic plays out
The ongoing market turmoil has upset the growth strategy set by Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), with focus on transitioning into an IP-driven company. Currently, the maker of legendary brands like
Lemonade (LMND): A successful IPO of 2020
The usage of artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated rapidly in the fintech industry. Many insurance companies are using AI to compete with their competitors. These insurance companies use AI in