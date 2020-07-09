Infographic: Key highlights from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Q3 2020 earnings report

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Sales increased 0.1% year-over-year to $34.6 billion. Sales growth was 1.2% on a constant currency basis, led by Retail Pharmacy USA comparable sales growth of 3%. The adverse impact of COVID-19 on sales was approx. $700-750 million, with the majority of the impact related to the Retail Pharmacy International division.

Net loss attributable to WBA was $1.7 billion, or $1.95 per share, compared to earnings of $1 billion, or $1.13 per share, a year ago. Adjusted net earnings attributable to WBA decreased 45.9% to $723 million and adjusted EPS fell 43.8% to $0.83.

For fiscal 2020, adjusted EPS is expected to be $4.65 to $4.75, including estimated adverse COVID-19 impacts of $1.03-1.14 per share.

The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 46.75 cents per share, up 2.2%. The dividend is payable on September 11, 2020 to stockholders of record as of August 19, 2020, and raises the annual rate from $1.83 per share to $1.87 per share. The company is also suspending activity under its share repurchase program.