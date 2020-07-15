Infosys Limited (INFY) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Infosys Limited (INFY) Q1 2021 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Sandeep Mahindroo — Financial Controller and Head – Investor Relations

Thanks, Margaret. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Infosys earnings call to discuss Q1 FY ’21 financial results. This is Sandeep [00:08:59] Investor Relations team in Bangalore. Joining us today on this call is CEO and MD, Mr. Salil Parekh; COO, Mr. Pravin Rao; CFO, Mr. Nilanjan Roy along with other members of the senior management team.

Please note that anything which we say which refers to our outlook for the future is a forward-looking statement, which must be read in conjunction with the risks that the Company faces.

Salil Parekh — Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Thank you, Sandeep. Good evening and good morning to everyone on the call. I trust each of you and your loved ones are safe and healthy. We’ve had an exceptionally good quarter in our first quarter of this financial year. I’m extremely proud of what we have achieved as a team. The results for Q1 For Q1 was strong across multiple dimensions; revenues, continued differentiation in our digital offerings, large deal wins, operating margins, collection and cash flows, and reduction in employee attrition. Let me share with you some highlights. Our revenues grew at 1.5% year-on-year in constant currency terms. Digital revenue grew at 25.5% year-on-year in constant currency and now accounts for 44.5% of our revenue. We delivered 22.7% operating margins, [00:00:39] expansion of 220 basis points year-on-year and 160 basis points sequentially. This was achieved after rewarding our employees with higher variable pay. Our employees have displayed incredible dedication and resilience and have been an integral part of our Q1 performance. Large deal wins were $1.7 billion for the quarter. Large deal pipeline has improved over the past three months, as clients look at expanding engagements with us due to their trust in us and our exemplary service delivery in the crisis. Our voluntary attrition in IT services is down to 11.7%. Increased focus on collections in the results, and this was evident in our operating cash flow of $783 million for the quarter. Our balance sheet remains strong with cash and investments position at $3.8 billion with no debt. I’m also happy to report that yesterday we announced a landmark digital transformation engagement with Vanguard. We will partner with Vanguard to drive the digital transformation of the record-keeping services onto a cloud-based platform. Coupled with a strong Q1 results, this gives us a powerful foundation for the rest of the year. While achieving these outstanding results in Q1, our focus and attention has been for the well-being of our employees and the highest level of service delivery for our clients. We are focused on the safety and hygiene of the environment in our office locations and also leverage our technology infrastructure to enable 99% of our 240,000 employees across 46 countries to work from home. For our clients, we’ve ensured the highest level of service. The extensive digital investments we have made over the past several years enable us to operate with tremendous stability and combat uncertainty with resilience. This is serving to increase the trust that our clients have in us. We reoriented our client focus with speed to the new and emerging needs, cloud and digital, cost efficiency and automation, and consolidation discussions. Our investment in localization in the U.S. over the past several years, resulting in six digital centers, college hiring, and the majority of our U.S. workforce being local, helped us to better manage the evolving visa regulations in the U.S. Our business model is more resilient as we look ahead. We have put in place a comprehensive cost program and cash management program as the crisis started and it has provided us significant benefit and will form the basis of our operating approach for this financial year. We remain committed to support the communities we live and work in. In India, we’ve provided medical support, food supplies, technology support and contact tracing for government agencies.

We are also providing medical and contact tracing support in the U.S. and U.K. to different government bodies. Notwithstanding the large programs in the U.S. and Europe, there are still economic uncertainties in those markets, as there are still emerging medical scenarios. There are also emerging medical outcomes in India that are not fully known. However, with what we have learned in Q1 and ongoing strong client contacts, we feel the strength of our franchise is coming through clearly, and with that, we will reinstate our guidance.

For the full financial year, our revenue growth guidance is 0% to 2% year-on-year in constant currency. Our operating margin guidance for the full year is 21% to 23%. With a continued attention to client needs, employee well-being, cost and cash focus, and strong client reaffirmation, I’m more convinced now that we will emerge stronger from this crisis. With that, let me hand over to Pravin. Thank you.

Pravin Rao — Chief Operating Officer and Whole-time Director

Thank you, Salil. Hello, everyone. The pandemic has created an unprecedented impact on global economies and the way businesses function. At Infosys, our primary focus has been on employee safety and planned continuity. Thanks to our evolved BCP measures, we have been able to respond well to the situation through multiple measures for employees like enabling work from home for our global workforce, health and safety measures, evacuation of stranded employees, enhanced support, remote engagement, overnight policy changes, and extended communication.

On the client side as well, we responded very swiftly in enabling them to run their operations seamlessly, which is visible in our strong and resilient quarter one performance, which I will now touch upon. Clients have recognized us for the speed, security, and effectiveness of our remote enablement efforts. Our steps on supply enablement and client centricity led to lower impact of COVID on quarter one compared to what we were expecting at the start of the year. Despite the COVID-related challenges, we registered 1.5% year-on-year revenue growth in constant currency terms in quarter one. Financial Services, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences and Health Care segments witnessed positive growth on a year-on-basis, while Communications, Manufacturing and Energy, Utilities, Resources and Services segments were flattish. Retail segment saw weakness as expected.

Geography wise, Europe grew by 4.4% year-on-year in constant currency, while North America remained stable. As expected, utilization in quarter one was lower. However, on-site utilization remained steady for quarter one after a drop in early part of the quarter. This was due to our extended focus on cost optimization and hiring freeze.

On-site offshore effort mix deteriorated slightly from quarter four, but was better than quarter one FY ’20 by 70 bps. Only 10% of the revenue impact in quarter one FY ’21 was due to supply side issues, as we have achieved remote work enablement for over 99% of our employees. Large deal wins were healthy at $1.74 billion for quarter one. This excludes the largest ever deal signed in Infosys history that we have closed in quarter two. We won 15 large deals in quarter one, out of which five deals were in Financial Services, three deals each in Retail, Energy, Utilities, Resources and Services and Hi-Tech, and one deal in Manufacturing. Region-wise, 13 were from Americas and two were from Europe. Share of new deals was 19%.

From this quarter, we will be disclosing voluntary attrition for IT services, the key [00:08:36] for us. Voluntary attrition for IT services declined to 11.7% compared to 20.2% in quarter one last year. They are significantly lower than our comfort band of 14% to 15%.

Let me talk about some broad themes that are playing out before I touch upon on the segments. Clients are looking at building resiliency in their operations, improving efficiency, and cutting costs. There is a growing interest in remote workplace solutions, employee experience, cloud solution, and cyber security. There is growing acceptance that pace of digitization must accelerate. There is weakness in spending, especially in the area of discretionary spend, as clients continue to focus on preserving cash and maintaining liquidity. All this translates to a deal pipeline, which is robust with focus on cost takeout, digital transformation, captive takeover, and vendor consolidation. We are increasingly seen as a preferred partner for clients due to our focus on digital capabilities, differentiated localization strategy, and improved geographical footprint.

Moving to the business segments. Financial Services, after an initial drop in early In early part of quarter one, saw a faster recovery in business volumes and deals during the quarter, especially in U.S. and APAC banking. Strength in the vertical was also driven by high levels of remote enablement for our employees in different geographies. We see some softness in the capital markets and cards and payment sectors. Likewise, near zero interest rates are also expected to affect profitability of banks. On the positive side, we had multiple deal signings in quarter one. In early quarter two, we signed the largest ever deal in Infosys history in this vertical. Retail segment remains under pressure with clients in non-grocery, apparel, lifestyle and fashion, restaurants, logistics sub-segment seeing demand contraction and supply chain disruptions. Non-food, non-home and health [00:00:53] companies are also in similar turmoil. As the challenges persist, we see clients looking for opportunities to improve efficiency of their tech spend and we continue to see a robust pipeline of deals in the segment. Performance in Communications segment stabilized on a sequential basis, although clients, especially in media and entertainment industry, are under pressure due to weaker advertisement spend and cancellation of events. Network resilience and business continuity remain highest priority, while companies are also investing in digital channels. We expect some delays in 5G rollouts due to COVID-19-related disruptions. Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services vertical is seeing pressure due to lower activity in Energy and Resources segment. However, we have been winning deals in this segment and a continued strong pipeline make us hopeful on the future prospects, despite near-term volatility. Similarly, in Manufacturing, we have seen weakened performance on a sequential basis due to demand, production and supply chain disruptions, and this is expected to continue in near term. Auto and aero sectors are majorly impacted with factory closures, delays and cancellations in aircraft purchases and so on. We remain, however, encouraged by new account openings and steady deal pipeline in this segment. Our digital portfolio and prowess continue to grow. In the last quarter, we have been rated as leader in seven services related capabilities across digital [00:02:28] areas by industry analysts. With that, I will hand over to Nilanjan.

Nilanjan Roy — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Pravin. Good evening, everyone. I hope all of you are well and healthy with your families and loved ones. As we mentioned during the last quarter and elucidated by Salil and Pravin earlier, the Company’s priorities during the quarter were focused on three key dimensions.

Firstly, ensuring that we continue to stay relevant to clients and meeting our delivery commitments, while health and safety of employees are paramount. Revenues in quarter one were $3,121 million and grew 1.5% year-on-year in constant currency terms, which is satisfying in the context of the larger economic crisis and comparative context.

Secondly, tight management of cost and cost control initiatives. This was the combination of a three-pronged approach which we adopted. A, cost avoidance measures like hiring freeze, reskilling bench talent to improve utilization, etc. These measures are critical to avoid any margin deterioration in the quarter. B, short-term discretionary cost cuts some enforced by [00:03:38] travel and other cuts of professional charges, marketing, wage negotiation with vendors, etc. And C, our ongoing strategic cost levers of automation, pyramid, on-site mix and subcon.

Consequently, operating margins increased to 22.7% compared to 21.1% in quarter four, an expansion of 160 basis points explained as follows: 70 basis points benefit from rupee depreciation, offset by impact of revenue hedges and cross currency; 230 basis points benefit due to lower travel and visa costs; 110 basis points benefit due to lower SG&A costs as mentioned above. These were offset by a 150 basis points headwind due to operational parameters like lower utilization, higher on-site mix and lower RPP. And a 100 basis point increase in salary costs, including higher variable pay costs and others as we rewarded teams in the time of the crisis. As you can see from the above factors, some of these are of course one-time temporary gains, while others are long-term structural improvements.

The final priority during the quarter was focused on cash and liquidity in the midst of this crisis. FCF of $728 million grew 50% year-on-year and was at a record high, supported by robust collections despite some increases due to client extension requests, government tax deferrals in some jurisdictions and site capex control. FCF as a percentage of net profit was a creditable 130%.

While we aim to increase capital return to our shareholders, we continue to maintain a very strong debt free and liquid balance sheet. Cash and investments at the end of quarter one was $3.8 billion, excluding the $536 million earmarked for dividend payout made in early July. Yield on cash balance declined to 6.11% in quarter one compared to 7.06% in quarter four, due to declining interest rates in India. Quarter one was also marked the 20th consecutive quarter of positive forex income, despite significant currency volatility globally. Return on equity increased to 27.7% compared to 25.9% in quarter four ’20.

EPS dollar growth was 3.8% and 13.1% in rupee terms on a year-on-year basis. Our margin aspiration in these test times was focused on resilience and stability and consequently our operating margin guidance remains unchanged as last year within the band of 21% to 23%.

With that, we can open up the call for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Keith Bachman — BMO Capital Markets — Analyst

Hi. Thank you very much. I wanted to ask two questions, if I could. The first question is on your revenue comments for the year. You just posted 1.5% year-over-year constant currency growth and [00:07:17] kind of 0% to 2% for the year. It would seem to me that if the economy is improving and the backdrop is improving, that growth would actually improve during the course year [00:07:28], but I just wanted to hear a little bit about the puts and takes that we should be thinking about over the next couple of quarters as it relates to revenues. Then I have a follow-up question please.

