Intel Corporation (INTC) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Tony Balow — Head, Investor Relations

Pat Gelsinger — Chief Executive Officer

George Davis — Chief Financial Officer

After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.

I'm joined today by our CEO, Pat Gelsinger and our CFO, George Davis. In a moment, we'll have a brief remarks from both followed by Q&A.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it and as such, it does include risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our press release for more information on the specific risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. A brief reminder that this quarter, we have provided both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today’s discussion contains forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it and as such, it does include risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our press release for more information on the specific risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. A brief reminder that this quarter, we have provided both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

Today, we will be speaking to the non-GAAP financial measures when describing our consolidated results. The earnings presentation and earnings release available on intc.com include the full GAAP and non-GAAP reconciliation.

Pat Gelsinger — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Tony. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining our second quarter earnings call. It’s a thrilling time for both the semiconductor industry and for Intel. We’re seeing unprecedented demand as the digitization of everything is accelerated by the super powers of AI, pervasive connectivity, cloud to edge infrastructure and increasingly ubiquitous compute. Our breadth and depth of software, silicon and platforms, and packaging and process, combined with our at-scale manufacturing uniquely positions Intel to capitalize on this vast growth opportunity.

Our Q2 results which exceeded our top and bottom-line expectations reflect the strength of the industry, the demand for our products, as well as the superb execution of our factory network. As I’ve said before, we are only in the early innings of what is likely to be a decade of sustained growth across the industry. Our momentum is building as we once again beat expectations and raise our full year revenue and EPS guidance.

Just laying out our IDM 2.0 strategy in March, we feel increasingly confident that we’re moving the company forward toward our goal of delivering leadership products in every category in which we compete. While we have work to do, we are making strides to renew our execution machine 7 nanometer is progressing very well. We’ve launched new innovative products, established Intel Foundry Services and made operational and organizational changes to lay the foundation needed to win in the next phase of our company’s great history. Here at Intel, we’re proud of our past pragmatic about the work ahead, but most importantly confident in our future.

Now, let me share some more detail on what we’re seeing in the market. As compute is becoming more ubiquitous, we are seeing sustained strength in client demand. The ecosystem is back to shipping over one million PC units a day despite grappling with component shortages. I expect PC TAM growth will continue in 2022 and beyond, driven by three factors — PC density or PCs per household is increasing as COVID has irreversible changed the way we work, learn connect and care for each other.

For example, even as we emerge from COVID, we’re seeing many companies up for hybrid work models versus full return to the office. Second, replacement cycles are shortening on a larger and aging installed base, the shift to notebooks, the deployment of new operating systems and new better experiences, such as our Evo platform will continue to drive refresh on the 400 million PCs over four-years old that are running Windows 10.

Finally, new markets and users are adapting the PC as the device of choice and penetration rates are increasing as worldwide GDP growth makes the PC more affordable to more people. In areas like education, we see huge potential as the number of PCs per hundred students and teachers remains in the single digits. These trends underpin my belief that we are still in the early stages of a sustainable cycle of PC growth and our OEM and channel partners have resoundingly affirmed this perspective.

Beyond client, we are seeing near-term recovery across traditional data center market, as well as explosive long-term demand from the cloud to the intelligent edge. Our digital society is creating data at an unspeakable pace and AI is the key to unlocking the value from this data and turning it into information.

As the appetite for meaningful data grows and the cost of compute falls, AI workloads are proliferating into more areas and as a result, we expect the AI market to grow at more than 20% a year. This is why we are infusing AI across everything we do. Similar revolutions are occurring in the areas of connectivity where the data center will be transformed by silicon photonics and 5G, which is hitting its stride with Open RAND in an autonomous driving — all markets in which we have substantial leadership position.

On the other side of the equation, the strong demand environment continues to stress the supply chain. While I expect the shortages to bottom out in the second half, it will take another one to two years before the industry is able to completely catch up with demand. IDM 2.0, which combines our internal manufacturing capacity with the use of third party foundries fast-positions us to weather these challenges and work with our ecosystem partners to build a more resilient supply chain.

With major fab construction projects underway in Oregon, Arizona, Ireland and Israel, we are investing for the future, but we are also taking action today to find innovative ways to help mitigate industry constraints. For example, on our Q1 call, I talked about using our internal assembly test network to help with portions of the substrate manufacturing process, a benefit uniquely enabled by our IDM 2.0 strategy. I am pleased to say that this effort is now online and is significantly accelerating the availability of millions of substrates for our products.

We are also working to build the EUV ecosystem which require significant support around these equipment, including photoresist, mass generation and metrology. A great example is IMS nanofabrication, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel. Using a novel multi-beam technology, IMS provides the large majority of EUV mass [Phonetic] writing tools to the industry and we plan to accelerate investments to advance this pivotal ecosystem capability.

In the second quarter, we continue to see Intel Foundry Services build momentum. We are now engaged with more than 100 potential customers on the basis of our three-key value propositions. First, IFS will have the widest offering of IP ranging from x86 to ARM to RISC-V, which allows our customers the flexibility to design products using our IP catalog as well as their own.

Second, we will offer our customers comprehensive access to a range of mature and leading-edge process and packaging capabilities. I am pleased to announce, we recently signed our first major cloud customer to use IFS packaging solutions. I’ll have even more news to share on IFS customer momentum on Monday.

Third, IFS will offer scale manufacturing that gives our customers confidence we can meet their demand. As part of that, we are committed to creating a more robust, geographically balanced and secure supply chain along with our $20 billion fab investment in Arizona and $3.5 billion advanced packaging investment in New Mexico, we plan to build additional capacity to support both internal and IFS growth.

The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act is a tremendous step forward to catalyze investments in manufacturing here in the U.S. and will serve as a tailwind to our IFS efforts. After my recent visit to Europe, we are seeing similar enthusiasm from EU governments, customers and overall ecosystem and we expect to announce our plans for our next U.S. and European sites by the end of this year.

Moving to our continued focus on execution, as I said at the start of the call, we are pragmatic about the work in front of us, but supremely confident of our future. Under IDM 2.0, our factory network continues to deliver and we are now manufacturing more 10 nanometer wafers then 14 nanometer. As 10 nanometer volumes ramp, economics are improving with 10-nanometer wafer cost 40% lower year-over-year with more to come. We will talk more about our plans for process and packaging leadership in our Intel Accelerated Event this Monday. I hope you will join me for the critical update.

On our path back to unquestioned product leadership, customers continue to choose Intel. Using our broad portfolio of assets, we will continue to compete aggressively for market segment share. In Q1, we gain PC share with record notebook sales, following that with record Q2 revenue. We launched 12 new processors and Tiger Lake is ramping, even better than expected, with more than 50 million units shipped to date.

Finally, our future client roadmap remains strong and we expect to ship several million units of Alder Lake to customers in the second half and Meteor Lake remains on track for production in 2023. Beyond the CPU, we reached a major milestone with our partners at Microsoft with the announcement of Windows 11. We deepened our co-engineering efforts to enable new experiences including running Android application seamlessly on PCs and to optimize for Intel-based platforms.

We’re gaining similar momentum through the year in the data center. Q1 was the low point in revenue for the year and we exceeded our plan in Q2. We expect DCG to grow sequentially, achieving double-digit year-on-year growth in the second half as it accelerates through the year. Ice Lake is ramping broadly to customers, including Microsoft, Alibaba, Baidu, Oracle and other major service providers and enterprise customers.

Additionally, we continue to extend our leadership in networking by delivering a truly cloud-agnostic platform using Xeon scalable processors and accelerators in partnership with Ericsson this will allow operators like Verizon to introduce a virtualized RAM solution across all deployment scenarios, including existing footprints.

Finally, Mobileye further solidified its position as the leading supplier of advanced driver assistance platforms. In Q2, we announced a major win with Toyota and closed 10 additional design wins for over 16 million total lifetime units. Earlier this week, we had another exciting milestone as Mobileye became the first industry player to start testing autonomous vehicles in New York City, a challenging driving environment for humans, let alone AVs.

With vehicles in Israel, Germany, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai and coming soon to Paris, Mobileye has the largest global footprint in the AV industry enabled by our unique RAM distributed mapping technology. By year-end, we will have over 1 million vehicles providing telemetry for dynamic, crowd-sourced mapping, a unique and powerful advantage of Mobileye.

At Intel, we have a saying, ‘We begin with sand and the rest is our people’. But no other point in our history, have our people and culture been more important to our success. We’ve recently made strategic organizational changes to further strengthen our technology leadership and accelerate our execution we have restructured our data platform Group into two business units — the data center and AI group led by Sandra Rivera, an Intel veteran with deep knowledge of data center silicon and software; and the network and Edge Group, which will be led by Nick McKeown, a renowned leader in the networking industry.

We have also created the Accelerated Computing Systems in Graphics group led by Raja Koduri to increase the company’s focus in key growth areas of high performance computing and graphics. We’re also highly encouraged to have [indecipherable] rejoin to strengthen our design engineering core. Finally, Greg Lavender who joins as Intel CTO and GM of our Software and Advanced Technology group will drive a unified vision for our software strategy across Intel and ensure it remains a competitive differentiator for us.

I have the utmost confidence in our leadership team to drive the future of Intel. Together, we will continue to sharpen our focus on execution, accelerate innovation and unleash the talent inside Intel. While there is more work ahead, we are moving at a torrid pace and I look forward to providing several updates in the coming months. On Monday, I invite you to attend Intel Accelerated, where we will lay out our roadmap to regain process performance leadership and share what comes next for our world-class packaging technologies.

In October, we will hold our Intel Innovation Event — a geek fest for the industry to come together and explore the technology that will drive the next decade and beyond. Finally, at our Investor Day on November 18, we’ll pull it altogether and present a compelling long-term business plan to drive sustained growth and shareholder value creation.

As you can see, we have a lot planned for the rest of the year, but for now, I’ll turn it over the George to discuss our Q2 performance and outlook.

George Davis — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Pat, and good afternoon, everyone. As Pat said, we had a very strong Q2 and are raising full year revenue guidance by $1 billion despite a highly constrained supply environment. Q2 revenue was $18.5 billion exceeding our guidance by $700 million. This upside was led by continued strength in our PC business and earlier-than-expected recovery in both our IoTG business and the enterprise portion of the data center segment.

The PC and Mobileye businesses both achieved record Q2 revenue. Gross margin for the quarter was 59.2,% exceeding guide by 220 basis points primarily due to improved mix and strong flow-through on higher revenue. Q2 EPS was $1.28, up $0.23 versus guide, largely on strong operational performance across the board. In Q2, we generated $8.7 billion of cash from operations, free cash flow of $5.1 billion and paid dividends of $1.4 billion.

Moving to segment performance in the quarter. DCG revenue was $10.1 billion, up 6% year-over-year. The growth of our core client business is up 14% when we exclude the impact of the ramping down Apple modem business and the exit of our Home gateway business. This shows the strong underlying growth in our client business despite a supply-constrained environment.

Platform ASPs and client were up 4% sequentially on richer mix within notebook, an increased desktop volume. On a year-over-year basis, the strength in consumer entry and education led to lower overall ASPs. Operating income was $3.8 billion, up 32% year-over-year on higher revenue, lower inventory reserves and reduced 10 nanometer cost.

DCG revenue was $6.5 billion, exceeding our expectations, but down 9% year-over-year versus a challenging compare and a continued competitive environment. Sequentially, DCG grew 16%, with all segments growing quarter-over-quarter and enterprise returning to year-over-year growth. Operating income was $1.9 billion, down 37% year-over-year, primarily on lower revenue, the 10 nanometer production ramp and increased R&D investment.

IoTG revenue was $984 million, up 47% year-over-year on a broad-based recovery from COVID driven lows and up 8% quarter-over-quarter, led by strength in the retail segment. Operating margin was $287 million, up 310% year-over-year returning to pre-COVID levels of profitability. Mobileye revenue was $327 million, up 124% year-over-year, but down sequentially due to COVID-related slowdowns at automotive OEMs. Operating margin was $109 million. Mobileye continues to execute extremely well and we are seeing continued design win momentum.

PSG revenue was $486 million,down 3% year-over-year due to significant supply constraints. Demand continues to significantly exceed supply for FPGAs. Operating margin was $82 million, up 3% year-over-year. Moving to our Q3 and full-year outlook. For Q3 we are guiding revenue of $18.2 billion, up 5.4% year-over-year. We remain in a highly constrained environment where we are unable to fully supply customers demand.

In CCG, we continue to see very strong demand for our client products and expect TAM growth to continue. However, persistent industry-wide component and substrates shortages are expected to lower CCG revenue sequentially. We expect supply shortages to continue for several quarters, but appear to be particularly acute for clients in Q3.

In data center, we expect enterprise and government and cloud to show further recovery in Q3. As a result, we expect to see strong year-over-year growth in the quarter. Sequentially, we are also expecting modest growth that is expected to accelerate further in Q4 gross margin is expected to be approximately 55%, down approximately 150 basis points year-over-year as 7 nanometer gains momentum and the Meteor Lake pilot line ramps.

We are also seeing pre-PRQ reserves on our Alder Lake product. We are forecasting EPS of $1.10 per share and a tax rate of approximately 4%. The forecast includes approximately $0.10 of one-time tax benefit from our onshoring of certain entities as part of our long-term tax planning.

Turning to our full-year outlook. We are raising our revenue guidance by $1 billion to $73.5 billion with gross margin of 56.5% and EPS of $4.80, up $0.20 from our prior guide. Consistent with the investment mode we are in under IDM 2.0, we expect capex of $19 billion to $20 billion this year and free cash flow to be $11 billion, up $500 million versus prior expectation.

In our CCG business, we expect full-year revenue to be flat to slightly down year-over-year as growth from an increasing TAM is offset by supply constraints. And the ramp down of our Apple modem and CPU revenue and the exit of our Home gateway business. Adjusting for all of the Apple and Home gateway business, CCG would have been up high-single digits year-over-year.

For DCG, we expect full-year revenue to be slightly down year-over-year with second half revenues significantly higher than first half as E&G and Cloud recovers. As a result, we expect data center will return to year-over-year growth in both Q3 and Q4. Gross margin percent is expected to be lower in the second half of the year predominantly due to 7 nanometer factory ramp, worsening supply constraints impacting client volume and mix and a one-time charge in Q4 related to our Intel Federal business.

For your [Phonetic] models, absent this one-time charge, the implied Q4 gross margin would be approximately flat to Q3. It is good to remember that our investment in 7 nanometer represents a normal impact to introducing new process technologies. Since April, we have seen supply chain inflation happening faster than we are electing to pass through to our customers. Further impacting our second half gross margin outlook. We expect increased R&D through the year as we invest in our roadmap in IDM 2.0 strategy, resulting in year-over-year growth in opex of approximately 10%.

With that, let me turn it back over to Tony and get to your questions.

