Intuit (INTU) Earnings: 1Q22 Key Numbers

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported total revenue of $2 billion for the first quarter of 2022, up 52% year-over-year.

GAAP net income was $228 million, or $0.82 per share, compared to $198 million, or $0.75 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 63% YoY to $1.53.

For the full year of 2022, revenue is expected to grow 26-28% to $12.1-12.3 billion. Excluding Mailchimp, revenue is expected to grow 18-20%. For the second quarter of 2022, revenue is expected to grow approx. 73-74%.