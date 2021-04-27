JBLU Earnings: Key numbers from JetBlue Airways Q1 2021 financial results

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021.

First quarter GAAP net loss was $247 million, or $0.78 per share, compared to GAAP net loss of $268 million, or $0.97 per share in first quarter of 2020.

Total operating revenues decreased 54% to $733 million.

JetBlue Airways Q1 2021 Earnings Call Info

Subscribe to our FREE membership to view the infograph

For the second quarter of 2021, our planning assumption for revenue is a decline of between (30%) and (35%) year over two, the largest sequential improvement in our revenue since the start of the pandemic. We expect unit revenue to significantly improve, driven by both increasing load factors and improving yields. Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s President and Chief Operating Officer