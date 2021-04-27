Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
JBLU Earnings: Key numbers from JetBlue Airways Q1 2021 financial results
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021.
First quarter GAAP net loss was $247 million, or $0.78 per share, compared to GAAP net loss of $268 million, or $0.97 per share in first quarter of 2020.
Total operating revenues decreased 54% to $733 million.
JetBlue Airways Q1 2021 Earnings Call Info
Subscribe to our FREE membership to view the infograph
For the second quarter of 2021, our planning assumption for revenue is a decline of between (30%) and (35%) year over two, the largest sequential improvement in our revenue since the start of the pandemic. We expect unit revenue to significantly improve, driven by both increasing load factors and improving yields.Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s President and Chief Operating Officer
Most Popular
Honeywell (HON) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total sales remained flat at $8.5 billion compared to the prior year-period on a reported basis. On an
American Express reports mixed results in Q1
American Express (NYSE: AXP) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The payment services firm reported Q1 revenue of $9.06 billion, down 12% year-over-year and
Infographic: Schlumberger (SLB) Q1 2021 Earnings Results
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) came up with its first-quarter 2021 results on Friday. Revenue decreased to $5.22 billion from $7.45 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.09 billion.