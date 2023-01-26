Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q4 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues increased 32% year-over-year to $2.4 billion.  

Net income amounted to $24 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a loss of $129 million, or $0.40 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.22.

For the first quarter of 2023, revenue is expected to grow 28-32% year-over-year while adjusted loss per share is estimated to range between $0.45-0.35.

Prior performance

JetBlue-Q3-2022-Earnings-Infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

AAL Q4 2022 Report: Highlights American Airlines earnings

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) announced fourth-quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, reporting a sharp increase in revenues. The company turned profit from a loss last year. Total operating revenues

LUV Earnings: A snapshot of Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2022 report

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) on Thursday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, reporting a net loss and a double-digit increase in revenues. Total operating revenue was

Earnings: International Business Machines (IBM) Q4 2022 adj. profit rises

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) said its fourth-quarter 2022 revenues remained unchanged year-over-year. Meanwhile, the tech giant's adjusted earnings increased. Total revenues came in at $16.69 billion, unchanged from

Tags

AviationMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top