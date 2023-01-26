JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q4 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues increased 32% year-over-year to $2.4 billion.

Net income amounted to $24 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a loss of $129 million, or $0.40 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.22.

For the first quarter of 2023, revenue is expected to grow 28-32% year-over-year while adjusted loss per share is estimated to range between $0.45-0.35.

