Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

Key highlights from CVS Health (CVS) Q2 2020 earnings results

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 3% to $65.3 billion, driven by growth across all segments.

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected results in the Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments as new therapy prescriptions dropped due to lower provider visits.

Net income grew 54.6% to $2.9 billion, or $2.26 per share. Adjusted EPS totaled $2.64.

CVS raised its GAAP EPS guidance range to $5.59-5.72 from $5.47-5.60 and adjusted EPS guidance range to $7.14-7.27 from $7.04-7.17.

Past Performance

CVS Health reports Q1 2020 earnings results
CVS health Q4 2019 earnings infographic
Also Read:  AT&T (T) Q2 earnings and revenue drops due to COVID-19 pandemic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls

Most Popular

Microchip Technology (MCHP) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) today announced its first quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the second quarter 2021 was $123.6 billion, or $0.48

Beyond Meat (BYND) reports in-line earnings in Q2; tops revenue targets

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) reported second quarter 2020 loss of 2 cents per share on an adjusted basis, which came in line with the market's view. Revenue of $113 million,

Infographic: How Activision Blizzard (ATVI) played Q2

Activision Blizzard (Nasdaq: ATVI) announced second-quarter financial results after the regular trading hours on Tuesday. The second-quarter results were better than what the street had anticipated. ATVI shares fell 2%

Tags

Healthcare ServicesTrending Alphagraphs

Related Articles

Top