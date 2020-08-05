Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Key highlights from CVS Health (CVS) Q2 2020 earnings results
CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 3% to $65.3 billion, driven by growth across all segments.
The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected results in the Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments as new therapy prescriptions dropped due to lower provider visits.
Net income grew 54.6% to $2.9 billion, or $2.26 per share. Adjusted EPS totaled $2.64.
CVS raised its GAAP EPS guidance range to $5.59-5.72 from $5.47-5.60 and adjusted EPS guidance range to $7.14-7.27 from $7.04-7.17.
Past Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls
Most Popular
Microchip Technology (MCHP) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) today announced its first quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the second quarter 2021 was $123.6 billion, or $0.48
Beyond Meat (BYND) reports in-line earnings in Q2; tops revenue targets
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) reported second quarter 2020 loss of 2 cents per share on an adjusted basis, which came in line with the market's view. Revenue of $113 million,
Infographic: How Activision Blizzard (ATVI) played Q2
Activision Blizzard (Nasdaq: ATVI) announced second-quarter financial results after the regular trading hours on Tuesday. The second-quarter results were better than what the street had anticipated. ATVI shares fell 2%