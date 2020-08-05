Key highlights from CVS Health (CVS) Q2 2020 earnings results

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 3% to $65.3 billion, driven by growth across all segments.

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected results in the Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments as new therapy prescriptions dropped due to lower provider visits.

Net income grew 54.6% to $2.9 billion, or $2.26 per share. Adjusted EPS totaled $2.64.

CVS raised its GAAP EPS guidance range to $5.59-5.72 from $5.47-5.60 and adjusted EPS guidance range to $7.14-7.27 from $7.04-7.17.

Past Performance

