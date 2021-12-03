Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries, Technology

Key highlights from DocuSign (DOCU) Q3 2022 earnings results

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings results.

Total revenue increased 42% year-over-year to $545.5 million.

GAAP net loss was $5.6 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to a loss of $58.4 million, or $0.31 per share, in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted EPS was $0.58.

