Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries, Technology
Key highlights from DocuSign (DOCU) Q3 2022 earnings results
DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings results.
Total revenue increased 42% year-over-year to $545.5 million.
GAAP net loss was $5.6 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to a loss of $58.4 million, or $0.31 per share, in the same period a year ago.
Adjusted EPS was $0.58.
