Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Key highlights from Infosys (INFY) Q1 2021 earnings results
Infosys (NYSE: INFY) reported earnings results for the first quarter of 2021 today.
Revenues declined 0.3% to $3.12 billion. Net profit after minority interest was $558 million while diluted EPS was $0.13.
The company expects revenue growth in the range of 0-2% in constant currency for fiscal year 2021 while operating margin is expected to be in the range of 21-23%.
