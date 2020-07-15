Key highlights from Infosys (INFY) Q1 2021 earnings results

Infosys (NYSE: INFY) reported earnings results for the first quarter of 2021 today.

Revenues declined 0.3% to $3.12 billion. Net profit after minority interest was $558 million while diluted EPS was $0.13.

The company expects revenue growth in the range of 0-2% in constant currency for fiscal year 2021 while operating margin is expected to be in the range of 21-23%.

Past Performance