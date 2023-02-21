Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Key highlights from Medtronic’s (MDT) Q3 2023 earnings results
Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenue of $7.7 billion was flat as reported and up 4.1% organically compared to the same period a year ago.
GAAP net income decreased 17% year-over-year to $1.22 billion while EPS was down 16% to $0.92. Adjusted EPS of $1.30 was down 4% YoY.
The company expects organic revenue growth of 4.5-5.0% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
