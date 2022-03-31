Categories AlphaGraphs, Health Care

Key highlights from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Q2 2022 earnings results

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Sales increased 3% year-over-year to $33.8 billion. Sales growth was 3.8% in constant currency.

Net earnings attributable to Walgreens Boots Alliance were $883 million, or $1.02 per share, compared to $1 billion, or $1.19 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations rose 26% to $1.59.  

For full-year 2022, adjusted EPS is expected to grow in the low single digits.

(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Chewy (CHWY) continues to get chewed out after delivering disappointing results for Q4

Shares of Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) were down 16% on Wednesday, a day after the company delivered disappointing results for the fourth quarter of 2021, with both the top and

Key highlights from Paychex (PAYX) Q3 2022 earnings results

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $1.27 billion. GAAP net income increased 23% to $431 million, or $1.19 per share.

MU Earnings: Micron Q2 revenue, profit beat estimates

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Tuesday said its second-quarter revenues and profit increased in double-digits, aided by strong demand growth. The results also came in above the market’s projection. On

Tags

retail pharmacy

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top