Key highlights from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Q2 2022 earnings results
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Sales increased 3% year-over-year to $33.8 billion. Sales growth was 3.8% in constant currency.
Net earnings attributable to Walgreens Boots Alliance were $883 million, or $1.02 per share, compared to $1 billion, or $1.19 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations rose 26% to $1.59.
For full-year 2022, adjusted EPS is expected to grow in the low single digits.
