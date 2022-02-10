Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer
KO Earnings: All you need to know about Coca-Cola’s Q4 2021 earnings results
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net revenues grew 10% year-over-year to $9.5 billion.
Net income attributable to shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company increased 65% to $2.4 billion, or $0.56 per share. Comparable EPS declined 5% to $0.45.
Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.
For FY2022, organic revenue growth is expected to be 7-8%.
