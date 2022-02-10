KO Earnings: All you need to know about Coca-Cola’s Q4 2021 earnings results

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net revenues grew 10% year-over-year to $9.5 billion.

Net income attributable to shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company increased 65% to $2.4 billion, or $0.56 per share. Comparable EPS declined 5% to $0.45.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.

For FY2022, organic revenue growth is expected to be 7-8%.

Prior performance