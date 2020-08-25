Medtronic (MDT) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Worldwide revenue decreased 13% to $6.5 billion.
GAAP net income was $487 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to $864 million, or $0.64 per share, last year. Adjusted net income decreased 51% to $836 million, or $0.62 per share.
The company is not providing guidance at this time due to the prevailing uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Past Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Foot Locker (FL): Significant momentum in digital sales provides optimism in challenging times
Shares of Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) were up 6% in afternoon hours on Monday. The stock has gained over 9% in the past three months. The company reported strong
360 Finance (QFIN) Q2 earnings rise as revenues surge 50%
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ZaEogBBwXY China-based consumer finance company 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) reported a marked increase in second-quarter earnings, aided by double-digit growth in revenues. The company’s stock was trading up 3.4%
Tencent Music (TME) requires more paying users to continue its strong Q2 performance
With over 1.4 billion people, China has a massive audience with a growing demand for music entertainment. Until recently, the music industry in China was relatively underdeveloped and highly fragmented