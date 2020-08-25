Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

Medtronic (MDT) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Worldwide revenue decreased 13% to $6.5 billion.

GAAP net income was $487 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to $864 million, or $0.64 per share, last year. Adjusted net income decreased 51% to $836 million, or $0.62 per share.

The company is not providing guidance at this time due to the prevailing uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Past Performance

