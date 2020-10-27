Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning. My name is Laura, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Merck & Co. Q3 Sales and Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to your host today, Peter Dannenbaum, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Peter Dannenbaum — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, Laura, and good morning. Welcome to Merck’s third quarter 2020 conference call. Today, I’m joined by Ken Frazier, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Rob. Davis, our Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Roger Perlmutter, President of Merck Research Labs; Frank Clyburn, our Chief Commercial Officer; Mike Nally, our Chief Marketing Officer; and Dr. Dean Lee, Head of Discovery Research.

Before we get started, I’d like to point out a few items. You will see that we have items in our GAAP results, such as acquisition-related charges, restructuring costs and certain other items. You should note that we have excluded these from our non-GAAP results and provide a reconciliation in our press release. We’ve also provided a table in our press release to help you understand the sales in the quarter for the business units and products.

I would also like to remind you that some of the statements that we make during today’s call may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are made based on the current belief of Merck’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If our underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Our SEC filings, including Item 1A in the 2019 10-K identify certain risk factors and cautionary statements that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any of our forward-looking statements made this morning. Merck undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements. Our SEC filings, today’s earnings release and an investor presentation with highlights of our results are all posted on merck.com.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Ken.

Kenneth C. Frazier — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Peter. Good morning, and thank you all for joining today’s call. I want to start by acknowledging the extraordinary efforts of scientific experts across the biopharmaceutical industry who are rising to the challenge and working tirelessly to find solutions to help end the pandemic. We remain confident that science will prevail over COVID-19, and Merck is committed to contributing its scientific expertise and resources in support of these worldwide efforts.

The momentum in the development of medicines and vaccines to address the pandemic is a testament to the societal value of our industry’s continuing investments in science and to the women and men who are working with urgency and dedication to make it happen. Merck has a special responsibility to apply its expertise given its long and productive history in antiviral and vaccine research. And we are advancing our vaccine and antiviral programs to focus investment of effort and resources. We have made significant progress over the last few months across our COVID program, and our learnings reinforce our confidence that the approaches we’ve selected are among the most promising.

We are moving forward with dispatched and diligence. Designing our clinical studies in a manner that is successful will provide physicians and patients confident that our candidates are safe, effective, simple to administer and distribute and capable of being use not just in millions but billions of people. While we understand the importance of moving expeditiously in light of the pandemic, our experience with the natural history of other pandemic and epidemic viral diseases counsels us to seek enduring solutions that can be deployed globally now and for future generations. It is an exciting time at Merck, and I am encouraged by our scientists enthusiasm for the innovative research happening in our lab, not just on the COVID front, but across our broad pipeline of promising medicines and vaccines that we are continuing to invest in.

Our deep pipeline and the team of world-class scientists at Merck Research Lab is a result of the stellar leadership in many meaningful contributions made by Dr. Roger Perlmutter, who will be stepping down from his current role at the end of this year. I am grateful for the extraordinary contributions Roger has made to science, medicine, in the health and well being of people around the world as well as to all of us here at Merck. Roger leaves behind a strong legacy of historic breakthroughs in immuno-oncology and many other fields of medicine that had transformed clinical practice and improved patient outcomes. Under his leadership, the company has received more than 100 regulatory approvals for its medicines and vaccines globally, and he has revitalized the future of R&D at Merck.

Dr. Dean Lee, currently Senior Vice President of Discovery Sciences & Translational Medicine, has been appointed to succeed Roger as Head of Merck Research Laboratories effective January 1. And I look forward to welcoming him to Merck’s senior leadership team. I am confident that Dean’s knowledge, energy and experience and his purposeful pursuit of new technologies in transformational discovery will help Merck sustain the successful execution of our broad portfolio during this important time, advance our scientific strategy and build on the strong momentum in our pipeline.

Now, moving to our third quarter performance. We continued executing on our strategic priorities while once again delivering year-over-year growth in revenue, despite some ongoing impacts of the pandemic and very strong EPS growth. Importantly, we exited the quarter with continuing business momentum. We are performing at a high level with production, supply and distribution of our medicines, vaccines and animal health products and clinical trials moving forward with minimal disruption.

The underlying demand for our products remains robust globally as evidenced by the growth we achieved in oncology and animal health. We are also encouraged by the recovery we are seeing in vaccine and those parts of the portfolio most affected by the pandemic’s impact on healthcare delivery. We are executing well in the marketplace to drive growth across our existing portfolio and in our lab by advancing our innovative research program.

Meaningful new data that we’ve recently disclosed in several areas of research, including oncology, vaccines, HIV and other increases the confidence we have in our ability to introduce new innovations to the market and sustain strong long-term growth. And our financial strength also allows us to execute on our capital allocation priorities, including our ongoing investments in both internal R&D and external business development, such as the recent oncology collaborations with Seagen.

At the same time, we are advancing our plans to spin-off Organon, which is on track for completion in the second quarter of 2021. We remain confident in our decision to create two more focused companies devoted to their respective strengths and portfolio and better position to navigate an evolving healthcare landscape and enhanced value for patients and shareholders. We continue to hire talented and experienced leaders who will help drive Organon’s success as an independent company.

Let me conclude by expressing my confidence in the business and our ability to advance our pipeline despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. Additionally, I express my sincere gratitude to the frontline healthcare workers and our employees who have worked around the clock to help patients affected by COVID-19. Their dedication inspires all of us at Merck to remain committed to our mission and relentlessly pursue innovative science to help prepare for the greatest health threat, both now and in the future.

And with that, I’ll now pass the call on to Rob to review the details of our performance and our outlook.

Robert M. Davis — Executive Vice President, Global Services and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Ken, and good morning, everyone. As Ken noted, we continue to be encouraged by the strength and resiliency of our business as we once again delivered year-over-year growth despite ongoing impacts from the pandemic. Merck employees across the organization are continuing their important work, progressing the pipeline and ensuring patients have access to our portfolio of medically important medicines and vaccines, while contributing to industry-wide efforts to develop solutions to the pandemic.

In the quarter, we saw a strong recovery in our performance and the underlying demand for products across our key growth pillars, turning us up for a strong close to the year, as reflected in our updated guidance. We continue to execute on our long-term strategy, including our capital allocation priorities. We are investing behind our deep pipeline, including our COVID candidates that have been active on the business development front. Of note, this quarter, we successfully entered into strategic collaboration agreements with Seagen to gain access to two oncology assets that further augment our pipeline. We are committed to investing in our business for the long-term, and we will continue to do so in line with our mission of following the science to solve unmet needs of patients around the world.

Now turning to our third quarter results. Total company revenues were $12.6 billion, an increase of 1% year-over-year or 2% excluding the negative impact from foreign currency. The pandemic negatively impacted our third quarter human health results by approximately $475 million, mostly in our vaccines portfolio. There was minimal impact to animal health. Our revenue growth excluding this estimated impact would have been approximately 5% or 6% ex-exchange.

The remainder of my comments will be focused on the underlying performance of our key growth drivers and near-term trends and will be on an ex-exchange basis. Our human health revenues increased 2%. In oncology, KEYTRUDA sales grew 21% year-over-year, reaching $3.7 billion. In the United States, growth in KEYTRUDA usage across all key tumor types remains strong, and KEYTRUDA continues to be the leader in lung cancer by a widening margin. We are strengthening our leadership in IO across a broadening array of indications outside of lung cancer, notably in melanoma, bladder and head and neck cancers with momentum from launches in renal cell and endometrial carcinomas.

It’s worth noting that indications outside of lung now represents roughly 50% of our sales in the United States and will continue to grow over time as we further penetrate these indications and continue to add new indications going forward. Uptake following the launch of our Q6 weekly adult dosing regimen, helped to offset the impact of reduced new patient starts caused by the pandemic. Outside of the United States, lung cancer indications remain the driver of KEYTRUDA growth. In the EU, growth continues to be driven by the uptake of KEYNOTE-189 and KEYNOTE-407 in the first-line setting where we can use the strong penetration. In Japan, the combined impact of the two huge seller pricing adjustments in the first half of the year more than offset underlying volume growth.

Lynparza and Lenvima continue to demonstrate strong growth and remained meaningful contributors to our broader oncology portfolio, growing 58% and 29% respectively year-over-year. Lynparza’s performance in the quarter continues to reflect strong growth and leadership in the PARP class in the U.S. despite increasing competition with incremental contributions from an expanded indication in ovarian cancer and early launch uptake in prostate cancer. Lenvima maintains market leadership in the first-line hepatocellular carcinoma, and the combination with KEYTRUDA in endometrial carcinoma is now the leading regiment in the metastatic setting in the United States.

Turning to vaccines. As mentioned, while our vaccines portfolio made a strong recovery from the second quarter, year-over-year comparisons were negatively impacted by continued below normal levels of wellness visits, particularly in the United States. GARDASIL sales declined 10% year-over-year as growth in ex-U.S. markets was more than offset by pandemic-driven impacts in the United States. Volumes in the key back-to-school season were below normal, particularly among adolescents. Sales were also impacted by delayed public sector purchases. Ex-U.S., growth was driven by continued strong volume in China and the expansion of general neutral vaccination programs in Europe, partially offset by reduced demand in Hong Kong.

PNEUMOVAX delivered 58% growth due to heightened awareness of the importance of protection against pneumococcal disease amidst the pandemic and heading into the flu season, partially offsetting the GARDASIL decline. While our vaccines business, and in particular GARDASIL, is always subject to quarter-over-quarter variability, the longer-term trends for underlying demand continue to strengthen. We remain confident in the future growth prospects for GARDASIL due to growing global recognition of its important role in preventing certain cancers, reinforced by recent data published out of Sweden.

Our hospital performance also improved from second quarter levels. Most notably, the recovery in elective surgical procedures benefited BRIDION, which grew 13% year-over-year. Our ongoing PREVYMIS launch also contributed favorably, growing 69%. Our human health business had a stand-out quarter, achieving sales of $1.2 billion and delivering 12% growth year-over-year. Companion animal grew 18%, reflecting underlying demand for the BRAVECTO line of products and strength from our portfolio of companion animal vaccines. Livestock grew 8%, reflecting contributions across our ruminants, swine and poultry products as well as growth from our technology products. We are encouraged by the resilience of our animal health business, which has outperformed our expectations in this challenging environment.

Turning to the rest of our P&L, my comments will be on a non-GAAP basis. Gross margin was 74.8% in the quarter, a decrease of 110 basis points due to a combination of pricing pressure, inventory write-offs, collaboration amortization and foreign exchange, offset in part by product mix. Operating expenses decreased 6% year-over-year to $4.5 billion. In total, COVID favorably impacted spending by approximately $115 million, driven largely by lower promotional, selling and administrative costs along with lower laboratory travel and meeting expenses, partially offset by increased spending to advance our COVID-19 antiviral and vaccines research programs.

The significant year-over-year increase in other income was driven by unrealized gains in our security holdings, primarily reflecting our direct and indirect investments in Moderna. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 14.8% and was driven by a lower assumed full year effective tax rate as a result of favorable earnings mix. Taken together, we earned $1.74 per share, an increase of 18%, reflecting strong operational performance that more than overcame COVID headwinds as well as contributions from our other income.

Now turning to the guidance. Our updated guidance reflects our confidence in the underlying strength of our business. We now expect revenues of $47.6 billion to $48.6 billion, which reflects an increase of $150 million from our previous midpoint. Our guidance assumes roughly $2.35 billion of COVID headwind for the year, an increase from our prior assumption of $1.95 billion. We now assume a negative impact from foreign exchange of roughly 1.5 percentage points using mid-October rates.

Overall, our guidance implies 3% to 5% growth in revenues for the full year, excluding the impact of exchange. Excluding the impact of the pandemic, our guidance range implies year-over-year growth of 8% to 10%, reflecting continued strong underlying demand for our products. Broadly, we’re encouraged by the recovery of our business, which has been largely consistent with our original expectations, with GARDASIL being the primary exception. GARDASIL is trending in the right direction, but the phasing of the recovery is slower than we anticipated largely due to the impact of the pandemic on the back-to-school season, particularly in the United States. We are also seeing some residual negative impacts of the pandemic extend into the fourth quarter in some parts of the world, primarily in Europe and certain emerging markets. Most importantly, our operational performance remained strong and has enabled us to offset the impact from the pandemic.

As we end the year and head into 2021, our confidence is further reinforced by the ability of the healthcare systems around the world to adapt and deliver care and by the value of our medically important products delivery to patients. As a result, we continue to believe in our long-term growth prospects, which remain underestimated by the Street.

We continue to expect gross margin to be roughly 75%. Operating expenses are now expected to decline at a low-single-digit rate year-over-year driven by reduced spending due to the pandemic and strong expense management. We now expect our full year tax rate to be 15.5%, reflecting improved earnings mix. We now expect other income of roughly $750 million, reflecting higher income from investments in equity securities. We continue to anticipate 2.54 billion shares outstanding. Taken together, we now expect our non-GAAP EPS to be between $5.91 to $6.01, which reflects an increase of $0.25 from our previous midpoint. This range includes a negative impact from foreign exchange of roughly 2.5 percentage points.

Our results continue to benefit from an improved tax rate and higher other income due to gains from our equity holdings. That said, our operational strength continues to drive the leverage in the P&L through robust revenue growth and expense management, allowing for meaningful investments in our pipeline, while at the same time, delivering margin expansion. We continue to make progress on our strategy to evolve our operating model in order to drive efficiency and productivity throughout the organization. This is occurring through process improvements and the leveraging of new digital capabilities, which have become increasingly important as we find new ways to engage with patients and physicians in this pandemic.

Our balance sheet remained strong and we are well positioned to execute on our capital allocation priorities. Fully investing in our key growth drivers and pipeline remains our top priority, and we are committed to growing the dividend and to driving value-enhancing business development that will help position Merck for long-term success.

To conclude, the swift recovery we experienced in the third quarter serves as an indicator of the true value our products provide to patients around the world and our ability to execute. We remain confident in the fundamental strength of our business and the significant runway for growth that our derisk portfolio of assets provides. Further, the spin-off of Organon in the second quarter will enable it to realize the growth potential of its portfolio of medically important products, and will allow us to focus our attention in investments more fully on our key growth drivers and robust pipeline to deliver innovative medicines and vaccines to patients around the world now and long into the future.

Before I close, I’d like to also personally thank Roger for his many contributions to Merck, which will benefit our company and the patients we serve for many years to come. It’s been a pleasure working alongside you and learning from you.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Roger.

Roger M. Perlmutter — Executive Vice President and President, Merck Research Laboratories

Thank you very much, Rob. During the third quarter, our laboratories made important advances on many fronts, including regulatory approvals, filing of new drug applications, obtaining meaningful new clinical data, advancing new product opportunities into development and forging new R&D alliances. Our press release tabulates many of these accomplishments, but cannot convey the rapid pace at which these programs are advancing.

As an example, during the third quarter, the United States Food and Drug Administration approved an expanded label for KEYTRUDA in the setting of relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma based on our KEYNOTE-204 study that compared KEYTRUDA monotherapy to treatment with brentuximab vedotin, a standard therapy. But note that approval of this indication was received just three months after acceptance of the file, a reflection of the high quality of the underlying work by our clinical development and regulatory colleagues.

KEYTRUDA is also under review for the first-line treatment in combination with chemotherapy of previously untreated locally recurrent inoperable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer with tumors expressing PD-L1 at the combined proportion score of 10 or greater based on the results of our KEYNOTE-355 study with the PDUFA date of November 28. And also for the neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment of triple-negative breast cancer based on the results of our KEYNOTE-522 study with the PDUFA date of March 29, 2021. Results from these studies have been previously presented.

In Europe, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP, adopted positive recommendations for Lynparza as monotherapy in the treatment of patients with metastatic BRCA mutant castrate-resistant prostate cancer who have progressed following treatment with the modern androgen blocking agent. Lynparza also received a favorable opinion for the first-line maintenance treatment in combination with bevacizumab of advanced homologous recombination deficient ovarian cancer based on the results of the PAOLA-1 Phase 3 study.

Meanwhile, in Japan, we obtained approval for KEYTRUDA in the second-line treatment of PD-L1 positive esophageal cancer based on data from our KEYNOTE-181 study. We also received approval in Japan for the 400 milligram every six weeks regimen for KEYTRUDA across all adult indications, an approach already adopted in Europe and in the United States. I mentioned each of these approvals because they document the continued progress of our broad-based registration programs for KEYTRUDA and for our partnership with AstraZeneca on Lynparza, just conducted around the world, despite the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the European Society for Medical Oncology meetings in early September, we highlighted long-term data demonstrating the durable impact of KEYTRUDA in the treatment of malignant disease. For example, data from our KEYNOTE-024 study in the first-line treatment of non-small cell lung cancer in patients whose tumors expressed PD-L1 on at least 50% of tumor cells, showed that after five years overall survival nearly doubled in KEYTRUDA treated group as compared with those who received traditional chemotherapy, this despite a high rate of crossover to KEYTRUDA in the chemotherapy on.

Similarly, a combination of chemotherapy plus KEYTRUDA as compared with chemotherapy meaningfully improved overall survival at four years in squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, especially in those whose tumors at combined proportion scores for PD-L1 expression of greater than one based on our KEYNOTE-048 study. And in the adjuvant treatment of melanoma, following surgical resection, long-term data showed a 40% reduction in the risk of distant metastases in the KEYTRUDA treated population as opposed to those who did not receive adjuvant therapy. Together, these data speak to the durable improvement in outcomes, the tens of the use of KEYTRUDA in otherwise difficult to manage malignancies.

At ESMO 2020, we also presented data regarding potential new cancer therapies including vibostolimab, our anti-TIGIT antibody, which we hope may improve treatment responses when combined with KEYTRUDA in non-small cell lung cancer patients whose tumors expressed low levels of PD-L1, including in patients who have progressed on prior checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Vibostolimab is one of three new agents that we have prioritized for combined therapy with KEYTRUDA, and we will advance this agent to pivotal trials in 2021.

We also presented data for MK-4830, an ILT4 antibody that acts to block immune suppression imposed by elements of the tumor micro environment. MK-4830 showed promising activity in multiple tumor types, including in patients whose tumors have progressed on PD-1 therapy. Ongoing expansion cohorts will explore the activity of MK-4830 in pancreatic adenocarcinoma, glioblastoma head and neck cancer, advanced non-small cell lung cancer and gastric cancer.

More recently, at the North American Conference on Lung Cancer, we presented data on the combination of quavonlimab, our novel CTLA-4 directed therapy at a dose of 25 milligrams every six weeks in combination with KEYTRUDA in the first-line treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Data obtained after 16.9 months of median follow showed an overall response rate of 37.5% and a median overall survival of 18.1 months. Importantly, the median duration of response in the responding population was not reached. A registration enabling study testing quavonlimab co-formulated with KEYTRUDA is planned for 2021.

The third quarter gave us the opportunity to advance many other new drug candidates and a variety of other therapeutic areas. For example, we presented additional data on the activity of MK-6482, our HIF-2 alpha inhibitor in the treatment of von Hippel-Lindau disease, documenting shrinkage of tumors with MK-6482 therapy in the kidney with the overall response rate including only confirmed responses with 36.1%. For pancreatic lesions in this disease, the confirmed overall response rate was 63.9%, and hemangioblastomas of the central nervous, the confirmed overall response rate was 30.2%. These are meaningful responses, especially since current therapy for von Hippel-Lindau disease required surgical extra patient of tumors often involving dozens of procedures extending over many years.

In the infectious disease area, we continue to advance islatravir, our novel non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor for daily administration in combination with PIFELTRO. Phase 2b 96-week data presented at the HIV Glasgow meeting, demonstrating sustained viral suppression in treatment-naive patients which augurs well for the future of this regimen. Phase 3 studies will begin in February of this year — I’m sorry, began in February of this year. We also advanced MK-8507, a new long-acting non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor, which we believe will partner well with islatravir in extended dose regimens. Meanwhile, we announced positive immunogenicity results for four additional Phase 3 studies of V114, our 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate

Vaccine when dosed in adults. These data help to complete the entire set of adult registration studies, which will be filed before the end of the year.

Finally, during the third quarter, we made substantial progress in our COVID-19-directed programs. Turning first to Molnupiravir, formerly known as MK-4482, which is a direct-acting orally available antiviral drug that we are developing in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Phase 1 studies completed during the first quarter provided evidence of the compound as well tolerated as monotherapy in single doses as high as 1.6 grams and in multiple doses of 800 milligrams twice per day for five days. We believe that the concentration of the active mortality that were achieved should be more than sufficient to terminate virus production.

Three relatively small Phase 2 dose escalation studies evaluating the antiviral effect of Molnupiravir in COVID-19 patients were initiated by our colleagues at Ridgeback, and data from these studies will soon become available. Meanwhile, we have initiated two large global Phase 2/3 studies; one in hospitalized patients and the second in out-patients. Together, these studies will enroll more than 2,700 patients and will examine clinical outcomes, including both efficacy and safety. Based on its mechanism of action, we are hopeful that this new therapy, which is administered orally in capsule form will meaningfully reduce morbidity and mortality in COVID-19 patients. Along with this progress in clinical development, we have secured resources to produce millions of doses of Molnupiravir before the end of 2020 with an even greater supply becoming available early in 2021.

It should be mentioned that in preclinical studies, Molnupiravir is active against numerous coronavirus species, including those responsible for SARS and MERS as well as a wide variety of RNA viruses, including the influenza virus, and Molnupiravir could prove to be a useful antiviral agent in a variety of settings. Our COVID-19-directed vaccine candidates were also advanced into clinical trials during the third quarter.

As Ken mentioned, in developing a vaccine against COVID-19, we have pursued proven platforms, focusing in particular replicating virus vectors that could provide durable protection following a single administration. Our first vaccine candidate, developed in partnership with the Institut Pasteur in Paris, employs a modified measles virus vaccine that has been engineered to express the major surface protein SARS-CoV-2. During the third quarter, this vaccine candidate, V591, was advanced into Phase 1 clinical studies involving nearly 300 healthy volunteers. The five V591 Phase 1 studies have enrolled well, such that immunogenicity data should become available before the end of the year.

A second vaccine candidate, V590, developed in collaboration with the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative or IAVI, make use of a vesicular stomatitis virus vector, which is the same vector system that we used to develop ERVEBO, the first successful vaccine for the prevention of Ebola virus disease. The Phase 1 program for V590 is proceeding in much the same fashions that for V591, albeit offset by several weeks. Here again, we are optimistic that the candidate vaccine will illicit durable immune responses to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein following the single dose and that it will be safe and well tolerated.

For both V590 and V591, we are developing facilities that will enable us to produce many millions of vaccine doses in the near-term and hundreds of millions of doses should those be required in the longer term. Our expectation is that these vaccines will be made available in a format that permits global distribution with appropriate cold-chain management, ideally and refrigerated temperatures.

Our prior experience in developing vaccines against many other viral diseases gives us some confidence that we will succeed in producing an effective agent for prophylaxis against COVID-19. In this context, I would call your attention to new data from a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine at the beginning of October that may give some Swedish demographic and health registries which capture health data on the entire population of Sweden. The study included 1.67 million girls and women, 10 to 30 years of age, evaluated during the period 2006 to 2017. In that group, after adjustment for all covariates, there was an 88% reduction in the risk of cervical cancer as a result of immunization with GARDASIL before the age of 17.

These new data offer hope for the potential eradication of this disease, which according to the World Health Organization claims the lives of more than 300,000 women each year. The new Swedish study adds further impetus to our efforts to expand production of GARDASIL 9 with the goal of producing enough of this vaccine, about 200 million doses per year to permit girls and boys around the world to be successfully vaccinated.

Finally, I wish to express my gratitude to my colleagues throughout Merck, and especially to those in the Merck Research Laboratories with whom I have worked on and off since 1996. It has been my privilege to join you in translating breakthrough research into medicines that improve and extend lives. Your success in developing new vaccines like GARDASIL 9, novel antibiotics, new antiviral drugs, new drugs that battle cancer, drugs that improve outcomes in heart failure and others that offer hope for those suffering from metabolic diseases and chronic debilitating syndromes, your success has not only improved and extended life but has inspired the world. As I plan to assume an advisory role at Merck, I’m confident that Dean Lee, who will succeed me as President, is well prepared to lead MRL to even greater achievements. We have orchestrated an orderly transition in leadership, pledging to ensure in the words of George W. Merck that human life will earn still greater freedom from suffering and disease.

I’ll now turn the call over to Peter.

Peter Dannenbaum — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, Roger. Lara, if you could assemble the queue for questions please. And I’d like to ask the analysts today to limit themselves to one question. We’re going to try to end right at nine because I know there’s other calls that you’re looking to get on.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.