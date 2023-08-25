Nvidia Corporation Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call Insights

INTU Earnings: Highlights of Intuit’s Q4 2023 financial results Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported higher adjusted earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023. At $2.7 billion, fourth-quarter revenues were up 12% from the year-ago

Macy’s (M): A look at the retailer’s expectations for the near term Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) were down over 1% on Thursday. The stock has dropped 40% year-to-date and 11% over the past three months. Earlier this week, the company