Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Jon R. Moeller — Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Good morning. We’d like to start by expressing our sincere hope that you and your families remain safe and are well. A good quarter isn’t difficult to explain. So we’re going to keep our prepared remarks brief with just a little over 10 minutes and then turn straight to your questions.

The July-September quarter provides a very strong start to the fiscal year enabling us to increase guidance for organic sales growth, raise guidance for core earnings per share growth, increase guidance for adjusted free cash flow productivity and raise our commitment for cash returned to shareowners. Organic sales up more than 9%, 7 points of volume growth, 1 point of positive mix and 1 point of price. We built strong momentum leading up to the crisis with 6% organic sales growth in calendar year 2019. We maintained 6% growth in the first half of calendar 2020 overcoming significant challenges, including the lockdown in China, closure of the travel retail, electro, specialty beauty and away from home channels.

Operational challenges, safely staffing our facilities and sourcing materials necessary to maintain and in some categories, significantly increase production to serve heightened consumer cleaning health and hygiene needs. And we accelerated to 9% this quarter against a strong 7% base period comparison. Strong momentum reflecting the underlying strength of our brands and the appropriateness of the strategy, which is driving our business pre during and at some point post COVID.

Broad-based growth, US organic sales up 16%, Greater China up 12%, focus markets up 11% and enterprise markets which are significantly impacted by the COVID pandemic up 5%. 9 of 10 product categories grew organic sales. Homecore [Phonetic] — Home Care up more than 30%, Oral Care up mid-teens, Family Care up double digits, Personal Health Care, Fabric Care, Feminine Care, Hair Care and Skin and Personal Care up high singles. Grooming up mid singles, Baby Care down low singles.

Aggregate market share growth of 30 basis points with 30 of our top 50 country category combinations holding our growing share. E-commerce sales up approximately 50% for the quarter. Turning to earnings. Core earnings per share up 19%, currency-neutral core earnings per share up 22%. Within this, core gross margin expansion of 140 basis points, up 170 basis points ex-FX. Core operating margin up 300 basis points, up 350 basis points, excluding FX. Adjusted free cash flow productivity of 95%. We returned $4 billion of value to shareowners, $2 billion of dividends paid and $2 billion of P&G stock repurchased.

In summary, a very strong start to the fiscal year, strong volume, sales and market share trends, strong operating earnings, margins advancing, strong core earnings per share growth. We’ve built strong momentum heading into the COVID crisis and have been able to maintain this through the most recent quarter, supporting the guidance increase for all key financial metrics, organic sales, core earnings per share, cash productivity and cash return.

As we outlined each of the last two quarters, we’ve established three priorities that have been guiding our actions and our choices in this crisis period. First is ensuring the health and safety of our P&G colleagues around the world. Second, maximizing the availability of the products we produce to help people and their families with their cleaning health and hygiene needs. These products are more important than ever given the needs created by the current crisis, increased awareness of health and hygiene and the additional time we’re all spending at home.

Third, supporting communities, relief agencies and people who are on the front lines of this global pandemic, with product donations, PPE production, financial support and using our marketing and communications expertise to encourage consumer to support public health measures to slow the spread of the virus. These priorities are completely congruent with our strategic choices which remain the right ones. These strategic choices are the foundation for balanced top and bottom line growth and long-term value creation.

As you know, we’ve focused our portfolio on daily use products and categories where performance plays a significant role in brand choice. In these performance-driven categories, we’ve raised the bar on all aspects of superiority, product package, consumer communication, retail execution and value. Superior offerings delivered with superior execution drive market growth. Leading category growth with superior offerings mathematically builds market share and builds business for our retail partners.

We’ve made investments to strengthen the long-term health and the competitiveness of our brands. And we’ll continue to invest to extend our margin of advantage and quality of execution, improving options for consumers around the world. The strategic need for this investment, the short-term need to manage through this crisis and the ongoing need to drive balanced top and bottom line growth including margin expansion underscore the importance of ongoing productivity. We’re driving cost savings and cash productivity in all facets of our business, up and down the income statement and across the balance sheet.

Next, success in our highly competitive industry requires agility that comes with the mindset of constructive disruption, a willingness to change, adapt and create new trends and technologies that will shape our industry for the future. In our current environment that agility and constructive disruption mindset are even more important.

Last, our new organizational structure yields a more empowered, agile and accountable organization with little overlap or redundancy, growing to new demands, seamlessly supporting each other to deliver against our priorities around the world. These strategic choices we’ve made, portfolio, superiority, productivity, constructive disruption and organization structure and culture are not independent strategies. They reinforce and build on each other. When executed well, they grow markets, which in turn grow share, sales and profit.

We believe our strategies, with success we’ve had behind them and an increase of silo focused on health, hygiene and a clean home all bode well for the future. We believe P&G is well positioned to serve consumers’ heightened needs and their changing behaviors and to serve the changing needs of our retail and distributor partners, all of which are critical to long-term value creation. We like our long-term prospects, though the near term will continue to be challenging, and it’s a little more difficult to predict.

Our near-term outlook begins with an assumption of how underlying consumer markets will develop. This by itself is highly uncertain. The reality is that COVID cases are increasing in many parts of the world without the resources, infrastructure or in some cases, the will to effectively manage it. We’re likely — we’ll likely be operating without a broadly available vaccine or advanced therapeutic through fiscal ’21. This could prompt tighter containment policies and dramatically reduce mobility, which would affect employment and overall incomes potentially leading to a deeper and longer recession across large parts of the world.

In the US, it’s unclear, how long we’ll be operating at high unemployment levels and when and how much mitigating economic stimulus will be available. There continues to be social unrest and economic distress in many parts of the world, it also affect the prospects for category growth. These same dynamics can result in an increased cost to operate and there is an ongoing risk of supply chain disruption, our operations or those of our suppliers.

Against this challenging backdrop, we’re still holding ourselves to an expectation of meaningful growth, top line and bottom line and expect to be highly cash generative. With a strong first quarter as a base, we’re increasing our fiscal year guidance. We’re raising our organic sales growth guidance from a range of 2% to 4% to a range of 4% to 5%, which includes some quarter-to-quarter ramp down from Q1, as retail inventories are fully replenished and as promotions are partially reestablished.

We expect to grow market share in aggregate for the year. We’re increasing our core earnings per share growth guidance from a range of 3% to 7% to a range of 5% to 8% versus prior year core earnings per share of $5.12. This bottom line outlooks includes headwinds of approximately $325 million after tax of foreign exchange, $150 million from the combination of higher interest expense and lower interest income and $50 million of after-tax of higher freight costs. These headwinds should be partially offset by $175 million after-tax of commodity cost tailwinds.

Fiscal 2021, we’ll continue our long track record of significant cash generation and cash returned to shareowners. We’re raising our target for adjusted free cash flow productivity from 90% to around 95%. We continue to expect to pay approximately $8 billion in dividends and are increasing our outlook for share repurchase from a range of $6 billion to $8 billion to a range of $7 billion to $9 billion, combined, dividends and share repurchase, a plan to return $15 billion to $17 billion of cash to shareowners this fiscal year.

This outlook is based on current market growth rate estimates, current commodity prices and current foreign exchange rates. Significant currency weakness, commodity cost increases, additional geopolitical disruption, major production stoppages or store closures are not anticipated within these guidance ranges.

Wrapping up, we continue to execute winning strategies, a portfolio in daily use categories, where performance drives brand choice, superiority in products, packages, consumer communication, retail execution and value. Productivity in all areas of cost and cash. Constructive disruption in all facets of the operation and improved organization focus, agility and accountability.

We feel, we continue to have the right priorities to deal with the immediate challenges the Company is facing, ensuring employee health and safety, maximizing product availability and helping society overcome the challenges of the crisis. We’re stepping forward, not back. We’re doubling down to serve consumers and our communities. We’re investing in the superiority of our brands and the capabilities of our organization, always with our eyes fixed on long-term balanced growth and value creation.

With that, I’d be happy to take your questions.

