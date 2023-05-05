Shopify (SHOP) Earnings: 1Q23 Key Numbers

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) reported total revenue of $1.5 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 25% from the same period a year ago.

The company reported net income of $68 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.47 billion, or $1.17 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.01.

For the second quarter of 2023, Shopify expects revenue to grow at a similar rate to the first quarter growth rate on a year-over-year basis.

