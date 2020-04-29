Categories Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment

Spotify (SPOT) Q1 Earnings: Key quarterly numbers and other highlights

Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) today reported first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020.

Total MAUs grew 31% year-over-year to 286 million. Premium Subscribers at the end of the quarter was 130 million, up 31% year-over-year.

Total revenue grew 22% to €1,848 million.

Spotify Technology S.A. Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2020

