Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) Q2 2021 earnings call dated

Presentation:

David Pearce — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you for joining us on the call today to discuss the results for our second quarter of fiscal 2021. Joining me on today’s call are Katrina Lake, Founder and CEO of Stitch Fix; Elizabeth Spaulding, President; and Dan Jedda, CFO. I would also like to mention that we’re joining you remotely today from our home offices.

We have posted complete Q2 financial results in our shareholder letter on the IR section of our website, investors.stitchfix.com. A link to the webcast of today's conference call can also be found on our site. We would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Please review our filings with the SEC for a discussion of the factors that could cause our results to differ. Also note that the forward-looking statements on this call are based on the information available to us as of today's date. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

During this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the shareholder letter on our IR website. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for our GAAP results.

I’d now like to turn the call over to Katrina.

Katrina Lake — Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, David, and thank you for joining us. After the market closed today, we issued our quarterly shareholder letter with more details on our results and strategy. On today’s call, we’ll focus on three themes that demonstrate the momentum we’re seeing in our business. First, we are continuing to see clients migrating to our offering at the highest rates we’ve seen in years. And we’re excited about the opportunity to accelerate our share gains over time. Second, we continue to evolve our Fix offering to enhance conversion and retention of new and existing clients. And third, direct buy is resonating with our existing clients, and we are preparing to roll it out to first-time clients at the end of fiscal Q4. Combined, our demand strength, product innovation, and planned launch of direct buy to new clients, give us confidence as we look to the quarters ahead. As I’ll discuss in a moment, we also see near-term factors that we expect will impact the back half of this fiscal year and, as a result, we’ve updated our full-year outlook.

Before I dive into these things, let me first review our results from the quarter. In Q2, we generated net revenue of $504 million, reflecting 12% growth year-over-year. Within our Fix offering, first Fix shipments in the quarter increased to their highest growth level in five years. However, due to the pandemic, carriers faced unprecedented volume during the holidays, and we saw increased cycle times. This resulted in us not being able to recognize all the revenue from Fixes we shipped during the quarter. We define cycle time as the duration between when we file items for a Fix and when we receive and process any items back from the client in our warehouses. And unlike other e-commerce companies, we recognize revenue for Fixes at client checkout, not at the point of shipment. Adjusting for the impact of these increased cycle times, we believe Q2 revenue would have been within our guidance range.

In response to these delays, we’ve made adjustments in our ship planning process to ensure we meet our promised delivery dates. We are taking steps to diversify our outbound carrier mix, and we are partnering with our primary carrier, the United States Postal Service, to process our returns more efficiently.

In January of Q2, direct buy helped us achieve our strongest month-over-month revenue growth of any January on record, and demonstrated the power of our new offering to complement our core Fix form factor. That said, we also learned more during the holiday period about seasonality of direct buy. We saw a softer holiday performance than we anticipated, and believe that self-purchase behavior subsides in this window, similar to what we’ve historically seen in our Fix offering, and is replaced with a gifting mindset.

In Q2, we also grew our active client count to nearly 3.9 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 408,000 clients, or 12% growth. It also reflected the quarter-over-quarter increase of 110,000 clients, which is more than twice what we delivered last holiday quarter. With this growth, we’ve generated more net client additions in the last two quarters than we did in all of fiscal 2020, and we plan to continue expanding our client base in the remainder of the year. Dan will review our results in more detail later on this call.

Now, I’ll share more on how we continue to capture share amidst the ongoing shift in the retail landscape, and why this gives us confidence in our long-term opportunity. The first COVID-19 stay-at-home government mandates were enacted nearly a year ago. This resulted in a massive share shift acceleration online as consumers increasingly moved away from predominantly shopping for apparel in physical stores. Industry observers estimate that approximately five years’ worth of online share shift occurred in the past year alone, and forecasts now call for nearly half of US apparel spend to have moved online by 2025. As a result, we believe that consumers’ embrace of our offering is here to stay. And the demand trends and client growth we’re seeing demonstrates that our model of personalized discovery and radical convenience position us well to capture more than our fair share. As the country begins to reopen and the broader environment normalizes, we believe overall demand for apparel will increase, and we will be incredibly well-positioned to win.

In the second quarter, growth in first Fix shipments accelerated to nearly 50% year-over-year, which is our highest growth rate since 2016, and was up over — from over 25% growth last quarter. This growth was driven primarily by strength in our Women’s category, which delivered its highest year-over-year first Fix growth in the past five years. Given that our Women’s category comprises the large majority of our business and addressable market, this acceleration is particularly exciting and highlights our strong product market fit in the migration that is underway.

As we look at the back half of our fiscal year, we continue to see significant opportunity, but there are also factors that have emerged that are important to consider. From a demand standpoint, we’re seeing first-time clients migrating to Stitch Fix at multi-year highs and, to support this demand, we are investing across inventory, styling and operations to have the product and throughput to serve these clients well for the quarters ahead. But we’re also seeing longer cycle times, mainly comprising carrier and client delays was continued in February. These longer cycle times impact in-period revenue recognition and subsequent Fix orders, both of which can dampen our top line. We saw this in Q2. In addition, we expect some product feature rollout — rollouts tied to the direct buy launch to the first-time clients to move to later in this fiscal year, which would push out some of the anticipated revenue growth.

[Indecipherable] before discussing a moment, direct buy performance remained strong, and we’re investing the time and effort to enhance the product experience before our planned launch to first-time clients at the end of fiscal Q4. Given these moving parts, we believe it’s prudent to adjust our revenue outlook for the fiscal year. Dan will discuss this in more detail later in the call, but our confidence and excitement around the products we’re building and the demand we’re seeing remains unchanged.

Now, I’ll hand it over to Elizabeth, who will share more on some of the enhancements we’re delivering across our offerings.

Elizabeth Spaulding — President

Thanks, Katrina, and hello to all of you on the line. Today, I’d like to share more on the strategic innovation we’re investing in to drive long-term growth. We believe these investments across our Fix and direct buy offerings, will increase the relevance of our personalized service and allow us to play in a full suite of shopping occasions, which we expect will increase the value we get from existing customers, and expand our addressable market of new customers.

As we shared last quarter, we continue to evolve our Fix offering by leveraging our data science capabilities and capitalizing on our large, talented styling team to deliver stronger client outcomes and cement long-lasting relationships. Our vision is to elevate our nearly 6,000 stylists, who we view as a unique competitive advantage in our personalized offering as style experts. And as a result, we’re investing in product experiences that we believe will drive greater personalization, increase wallet share, and enhance lifetime value.

The first of these experiences is Fix preview which, as we discussed last quarter, gives clients the opportunity to view proposed items for their next Fix before it ships. We expect Fix preview to increase client conversion rate because we give clients more agency in the Fix experience. An added benefit of this feature is that we’re also able to collect rich and meaningful feedback that improves the efficacy and efficiency of our algorithm. Initial results from our Fix preview launch, which included nearly half of UK clients, demonstrated strong client engagement with nearly three quarters of these clients opting-in for the feature as of Q2. When compared to outcomes without Fix preview, we also far higher keep rates, which drove a 10% increase in average order value and improved client retention. With these encouraging results, we recently scaled Fix preview to 100% of our UK clients, and we plan to ramp to all of our US clients by the end of the fiscal year.

We’re also investing in additional client-facing experiences that further leverage our stylists to deliver personalized, collaborative engagement that extends beyond the transaction to form long-lasting relationships. One of these experiences that we began incubating is live styling, where clients join their stylist for a 30-minute session hosted via video call to talk through styling advice, and to partner with their stylists to co-create their Fix. As this offering evolves, we believe that it will improve client retention and deepen client trust with the help and guidance that our stylists are able to offer. While still early, experiences like Fix preview and live styling enhance our interactions with clients, and thus, the quality and dimension of data we gather from those interactions.

These multi-touch points provide an opportunity to learn additional ways clients would like to engage with our offering, creating jumping-off points for new experiences that we may pursue in the future. To accelerate the rollout of these product experiences, we’re investing for the long-term by growing our styling community and product engineering teams. Over time, we believe this will allow us to increase conversion, improve client outcomes and expand lifetime value.

Now let me discuss some of the exciting progress we’ve made with direct buy, where the offering continues to scale among our existing clients, and increased client engagement and purchase behavior. With nearly one quarter of our Women’s active clients having made a direct buy purchase to date, we’re pleased to see such strong engagement from our largest client category. In addition, since launch, nearly two-thirds of these Women’s clients have returned to make a repeat purchases within six months of their initial purchase.

We’ve also found that clients we’ve acquired through paid marketing channels in the past few quarters are actively engaging with direct buy, and are delivering higher early lifetime values than previous cohorts. Specifically, we’ve seen that these clients are generating more cumulative contribution profit in their first three months and six months than clients one year ago, who were largely Fix clients only. This incrementality gives us more optimism to believe that as our direct buy offering expands, client lifetime values will continue to grow.

The momentum and client engagement we’ve seen increases our confidence as we look to introduce direct buy to new clients at the end of the fiscal year. We have a solid foundation in place, and our development efforts are largely focused now on expanding the experience for first-time clients. This includes, evolving our client onboarding process and user interface, tightening logistics and operations, and streamlining client’ style collection information. Specifically, within the client experience, we’re focused on expanding the breadth of our assortment to accommodate clients’ individual preferences, while balancing the browse and discovery experience to ensure direct buy remains highly personalized and engaging.

We believe that taking the time to optimize the experience in this way will allow us to more effectively scale direct buy, and bring the offering to life for first-time clients later this fiscal year. Our goal is to help clients begin their journey with Stitch Fix in the best possible way, starting with either Fix or direct buy, as soon as they enter our ecosystem. And we expect that direct buy will help drive greater engagement and fuel client acquisition in the years ahead by unlocking the full addressable apparel market.

Before I hand it over to Dan, I’d like to quickly touch on our efforts to vastly expand the selection that we can offer to clients as we position the Company for accelerated long-term growth. Historically, we’ve used a wholesale inventory model, which has been very effective, but places inherent limitations on the breadth and depth of our assortment. Earlier this fiscal year, we began exploring new inventory models, including vendor managed inventory and drop ship. We believe moving to a multi-inventory model will enable us over time to meaningfully expand selection, allowing us to attract more clients, plus higher demand and create a flywheel of accelerated growth. We look forward to sharing more details on this topic in the quarters ahead.

As you can see our focus on innovating our Fix experience, scaling and ungating [Phonetic] direct buy, and evolving our inventory models demonstrate our commitment to creating more ways to win in this new apparel retail landscape. This gives us confidence in our ability to continue taking share and driving long-term growth.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Dan.

Dan Jedda — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Elizabeth, [Indecipherable] joining us on today’s call. I’m just over three months into the role, and I’ve had the opportunity to dive into the business. A few things stand out that I wanted to share. First, the passion and dedication of the team to innovate in this space and provide a unique and personalized client experience is unmatched. Second, I’m incredibly impressed with the data science note and creative styling capabilities that the team has built. And finally, the investments we’re making to evolve our Fix offering and scale direct buy, give me excitement in our long-term growth trajectory. And I look forward to helping meaningfully scale our business over time. I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the Stitch Fix team. With that I’ll discuss our Q2 results.

In the quarter, we generated net revenue of $504 million, representing 12% growth year-over-year, which is an increase in growth over Q1. As Katrina mentioned, revenue for the quarter was impacted both by increased cycle times for Fixes, which are largely related to carrier and client delays, as well as direct buy’s softer-than-anticipated performance during the holiday period. Adjusted for — adjusting for the impact of these increased cycle times, we believe Q2 revenue would have been within our guidance range.

In the quarter, we grew active clients to nearly 3.9 million, an increase of 408,000 clients, and 12% year-over-year. This also resulted in an increase of 110,000 active clients quarter-over-quarter, which is more than twice what we delivered in our last holiday quarter. Net revenue per active client of $467, declined 6.8% year-over-year, consistent with our expectations. As we shared last quarter, this decline is driven primarily by our increasing new client growth. With an influx of new clients that are early in their spending journey with us, revenue per client may be lower until these new cohorts of clients have more time on our platform. In addition, our trailing four quarter calculation continues to include the impact of our Q3 2020 COVID trough, which we will lap next quarter.

Q2 gross margin was 42.9% representing a 190 basis point decline from the same quarter last year, primarily driven by increased shipping expense, largely due to higher rates with our carriers. In addition, the decline was impacted by increased inventory reserves due to higher inventory level, as well as some select Men’s inventory targeted for near-term clearance. This is a function of our Men’s category rebounding more slowly from the impact of the pandemic than Women’s and Kids. We believe men are shopping less frequently during these COVID times, but we expect these trends to improve as we emerge from this backdrop.

Advertising is 8.3% of net revenue in Q2, compared to 7.9% in Q2 2020. During the holiday period, we saw higher CPAs in certain channels, so we pulled back on advertising in December. Entering January, we saw significant improvement in CPAs, and increased our advertising spend accordingly, which contributed to our strongest month-over-month growth in revenue and active client additions of any January on record.

Other SG&A, excluding advertising, was 42.6% of net revenue in Q2, compared to 35.0% in the same period last year. The increased year-over-year was driven by higher compensation and benefits expense, including increased wages are fulfillment center tied to an hourly wage increase to at least $15 per hour for all full-time US warehouse associates. In addition, it reflected higher marketing expenses and increased COVID-related costs.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA loss of $8.9 million, reflected the impact of lower revenue in the quarter, higher shipping costs and investment in our people and operations. Q2 net loss was $21 million, and diluted loss per share was $0.20. And finally, we ended the quarter with no debt and $369.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and highly-rated securities.

Now I will turn to our outlook. We are seeing strong new client acquisition trends, healthy auto-ship retention levels, and increased client engagement with direct buy. That said, there are also near-term factors that may impact the back half of fiscal 2021, and are reflected in our updated full-year guidance. First, we saw a longer cycle times in Q2 that persisted in February that we believe could impact revenue in the second half of the year. These longer cycle times mainly comprising carrier and client delays, impact in-period revenue recognition and can delay subsequent Fix orders given that a large majority of our clients we see recurring Fix shipments. In addition, there is still a lot of uncertainty given COVID, and as a result, we’re taking more measured approach to our outlook.

And second, our direct buy offering, we’re very excited about the momentum we’ve seen with our existing clients and we look forward to rolling it out to first-time clients. As Elizabeth mentioned, our product teams are focused on expanding features of the user experience to ensure that direct buy is a great experience from the onset to onboard new to Stitch Fix clients. As such, we plan to continue testing the product through fiscal Q3, and into Q4 before full-scale product launch in late fiscal Q4. This roll out time also plays a role in our revised guidance.

Given these factors, let me now share our Q3 and full year 2021 guidance. For Q3, we expect net revenue in the range of $505 million and $515 million, representing growth of 36% to 39% year-over-year. We expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of negative $9 million to negative $5 million, or negative 1.8% to negative 1.0%. This reflects our ongoing investment in advertising, operations and styling that we discussed earlier. While we expect these investments to benefit client growth in the quarters to come, they will also weigh on adjusted EBITDA in the near term.

For full-year 2021, we now expect net revenue in the range of $2.02 billion to $2.05 billion, representing growth of 18% to 20% year-over-year, driven primarily by accelerating year-over-year active client growth in increasing spend from our newest client cohorts as they mature on our platform. From an investment standpoint, given that there are several moving pieces, including the precise timing of product launches, will hold off on providing full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance at this time.

In summary, we remain excited by the demand trends we’ve seen over the last few quarters, giving us confidence that this, combined with our investments in new product and innovation, position us for long-term growth.

With that, we’re now ready for your questions. Operator, I’ll turn it over to you.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.