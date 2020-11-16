Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) on Monday reported an increase in fourth-quarter earnings aided by strong sales performance, despite the pandemic related disruption. The company’s stock made sharp gains during the pre-market session as the results topped the Street view.

Adjusted earnings moved up to $1.81 per share from $1.21 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 and came in above analysts’ forecast. Net income was $692 million or $1.90 per share, compared to $369 million or $1.01 per share in the year-ago period.

Driving the bottom-line growth, fourth-quarter net sales rose to $11.46 billion from $10.88 billion in the corresponding period of last year. Analysts were looking for a smaller top-line number.

Tyson Foods’ shares gained about 3% early Monday, soon after the earnings announcement, after closing the previous session higher.

