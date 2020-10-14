UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH) Q3 2020 earnings call dated



David S. Wichmann — Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. The past nine months have hopefully provided you a window into both the values and capabilities of this organization and how they enable us to serve our customers, patients, care providers, team members, and their families, and you, our investors, in a period of unprecedented challenge. I am fortunate to witness up close the exceptional work of our team every day, an innovative growing and highly adaptable enterprise, driven by the compassion, expertise and that’s the spirit of our 325,000 people, over 120,000 of them providing care on the frontlines.

Our collective experiences over this year have made us an even more deeply committed and energized organization about our potential to help advance the next generation health system, one which is fair, affordable, simpler and effective. Our team combined the vision with sharp focus on day-to-day execution, delivering strong, well-balanced results across the enterprise. Third quarter adjusted earnings were $3.51 per share with the decline from the year ago quarter, reflecting the swift customer and consumer support actions we committed to from the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based upon this performance and forward estimate of pandemic impacts, we are updating our full-year 2020 adjusted earnings outlook to a range of $16.50 to $16.75 per share. In this, we remain committed to ensuring any financial imbalances arising from the pandemic are addressed proactively and fairly for those we serve.

We have done that consistently over this period even as the ultimate outcomes remain unclear, as the timeliness of relief to our stakeholders is critical. Service, fairness and performance with a long-term view, this is what you can continue to expect from us. You should also expect this enterprise will apply its innovative spirit to contribute in new and different ways as our capabilities expand and circumstances require.

We have partnered on and led clinical trials, helping resolve the nation’s critical PPE and PCR supply chain issues and enabling more rapid testing at considerable scale, while keeping the health workforce safe. We are supporting state testing operations in California, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Indiana and contact tracing in New York City. We are supporting the Mayo Clinic’s development of convalescent plasma and some of the most promising vaccine and antibody trials. We have helped enabled workforce safety through the development of ProtectWell, a protocol processing technology to enable the safety of the health workforce as well as the safe opening of businesses, schools, and nursing homes.

We are working to assist with employees’ health coverage transitions through our Get Covered campaign, now being offered by employers to assist people who have lost their jobs. We provided $2 billion in liquidity relief for the health system, and our customers and consumers will realize over $3 billion in premium and cost sharing relief, including $1 billion in estimated rebates. We have contributed more than $100 million of financial support and 6 million pounds of meals for community suffering from food and security, homelessness, and health disparities. These efforts are possible because we operate a capable set of businesses and capacities that are leading the development of the next generation health system and expanding our opportunities to serve.

Today, I’d like to give you a brief sense of this work. Early in the pandemic, we quickly enabled Optum physicians and the physicians of the UnitedHealthcare’s most vulnerable patients to adapt and expand rapidly to meet the needs of millions of patients for care of chronic and emerging conditions. This included advancing telehealth by creating direct connections between patients and their own physicians, a critical element to highly effective digital health, ensuring adoption will extend well beyond this crisis.

So far this year, OptumCare physicians have facilitated 1 million digital clinical visits directly with their patients and we are rapidly developing a proprietary set of distinctive tools and aligning our clinical practices to further develop and amplify this capability. I’m sure you can see how advancing modern telehealth fits into our overall strategy to build high performing systems of care. Our growing therapeutics capacities are positively impacting the management of chronic diseases.

With the introduction of Level2, a digital therapy developed to improve the lives of the 30 million people with Type 2 diabetes, we are helping patients move toward remission of the disease. Level2 uniquely measures signals and applies artificial intelligence, engaging people and producing better health outcomes. You can expect more digital therapeutics from us in the coming months and years.

Our growing capacities are especially apparent within our OptumCare platform, where 53,000 physicians across 1,500 local patient-centered facilities serve nearly 20 million patients, over 3.5 million of these in some form of risk arrangements with 1.3 million Medicare Advantage or duly-eligible members under global capitation.

OptumCare creates substantial value by building a deeper clinician-patient relationship and by leveraging data and artificial intelligence to enable our clinical model to intercept and treat disease early and proactively, leading to better health outcomes, value, and industry-leading patient experiences. Our patients have experienced safer, healthier, more fulfilling lifestyles, spending one-third fewer days per year on average in a hospital bed and 40% fewer days in the skilled nursing facility than patients supported by traditional Medicare fee-for-service.

Moreover, our most advanced care delivery practices delivered this high quality care at upwards of 40% lower cost than the equivalent traditional Medicare benefit, with the value fully reflected in improved benefits and lower costs for seniors, all that world-class NPS scores in the mid 70s. The proven clinical success of Optum senior care offerings supports our considerable growth goals for OptumCare and also demonstrates the longer term potential to greatly benefit consumers in commercial offerings. We have been building this platform for over a decade now and expected to continue to grow at strong double-digit rates for years to come.

Another aspect of a modern next generation health system is managing the specialized and costly medications of the future in a way which works for patients, clinicians, employers, and payers. Our OptumRx integrated specialty solution brings the total approach to managing complex conditions across both the medical and pharmacy benefit, where we are able to generate up to $37,000 in annual savings per patient, by employing clinically appropriate care at more convenient, lower cost sites. This approach is enabled by Optum’s growing footprint of integrated community pharmacies, which will grow by over 60 centers in 2020. And the number of patients served with our infusion services will grow at double-digit rate. We expect this to be another durable growth trend, given the much safer and clinically equivalent patient experience.

We see OptumRx as continuing to transform to be a leader in pharmacy care services, but differently, we believe the value for people and the system from pharmacy care services resides in managing personal engagement and health, not just supply chain management. This plays to our strengths and will increasingly contribute to the growth of OptumRx in the years ahead. UnitedHealthcare continues to focus on the very needs of healthcare consumers. In the next generation health system, we expect consumer benefits to become increasingly customized to meet these needs, as people search for solutions which are simple, affordable, and help enable quality outcomes.

UnitedHealthcare has seen strong reception to our expanding suite of highly tailored and affordable individual coverages. This year alone, the number of people we serve with individual health coverage has grown by 15%. Likewise, in employer-sponsored coverage, our growing set of consumer centered, innovative, and flexible offerings such as Bind, All Savers and physician aligned plans such as Harmony in Southern California are gaining traction, with membership in these offerings having grown over 50% this year.

We know many of you are interested in the annual Medicare Advantage enrollment period, which opens tomorrow. The 2021 benefit year will be UnitedHealthcare’s largest Medicare Advantage footprint expansion in five years, reaching an additional 3.2 million people and nearly 300 additional accountings. We are emphasizing what we know seniors are looking for this year even more than ever, stability and value. Premiums for most people we serve will be flat or reduced and nearly 2.5 million people will have no premium at all.

We continue to innovate our product offerings with all Medicare Advantage plans featuring zero co-pay primary care digital health visits and the expansion of our personal support services such as an annual clinical health assessment delivered in a senior’s home, and for many, the assignment of a dedicated UnitedHealthcare navigator. We expect strong growth in individual MA, and when combined with our group Medicare gains, 2021 is shaping up to be another year of market-leading growth.

We also expect continued growth in Medicaid through the transitions in coverage and net new market gains and are looking forward to a record RFP season, as we seek to serve more people in more geographies. What I’ve described for you this morning is a sampling of the initiatives we are pursuing today to help lead in the development of the next generation health system, a health system network is better for everyone; those who experience care, those who provide care, and those who pay for care.

Now, I’ll turn it over to Chief Financial Officer, John Rex.

John Rex — Office of the Chief Executive, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Dave. Broadly speaking, third quarter results continue to be impacted by disrupted care patterns, albeit to a much lesser extent than the second quarter, as many regions of the country stabilized near to more normalized levels. Within the quarter, care deferral impacts were more than offset by the proactive consumer and customer assistance measures we voluntarily undertook earlier this year, as well as COVID-19 care and testing costs and broader economic effects. These factors resulted in a 10% year-over-year decline in adjusted earnings per share.

As we discussed last quarter, the deepest period of care deferral, which occurred in the second quarter and the timing of DAP recognition of our assistance actions, they were entirely lying [Phonetic] up, which makes for a more pronounced adverse impact to earnings in the second half of 2020. The measures we voluntarily undertook mostly impact our benefits businesses and contributed to UnitedHealthcare’s third quarter operating earnings decline from a year ago.

In the quarter, we saw total care activity now exceeding 95% of seasonal baselines with certain categories even more closely approaching normal. This compares to an overall measure of about two-thirds at the lowest point in the second quarter. Each of the three Optum businesses continued to perform well, while affected in different ways by still recovering care patterns and economic effects.

OptumHealth’s third quarter earnings increased 12% year-over-year, as speaker service practices and ambulatory surgery activity began to recover, while risk bearing practices still experienced some modest continued effect from deferral of care. Our SCA Ambulatory Surgery Centers operated about 95% of seasonal baseline in the third quarter, compared to 55% in the second quarter. Year-to-date, over 1,000 new surgeons have performed procedures at FDA, as they seek a safe, convenient, and efficient clinical partner.

New surgeon affiliations for the nine-month period rose nearly 25% over last year, and we continue to expand the complexity of procedures performed in these settings, having added over 40 new service lines, nearly double last year. Patients increasingly prefer three family centers, with NPS measured at 92. These durable, long-term trends will benefit our growth even more strongly in the future as elective care activity fully normalize.

OptumInsight’s third quarter earnings increased 24% year-over-year, while the revenue backlog grew by $0.5 billion in the quarter to nearly $20 billion. Care services and state government businesses performed strongly while we continue to see lower activity in the provider facing businesses due to procedural volumes. While it’s still not fully normalized, business development activity has increased from the second quarter’s much lower pacing.

OptumRx earnings declined 2% year-over-year in the third quarter, as script volumes were impacted by lower care activity and economic factors. Personal scripts, which are correlated to the physician business activity, greatly improved from the second quarter, which was down about 25%, while not yet fully back to prior year levels. Revenues in our expanding pharmacy services businesses have grown nearly 30% year-to-date.

Turning to UnitedHealthcare, third quarter operating results reflect a considerable moderation of the care deferral impact experienced in the second quarter, while it’s still not at baseline levels. This was more than offset by our assistance measures, direct COVID-19 care costs, and economic factors. The number of people served in commercial products declined primarily due to employer actions. Within this, for us, about 40% of the fee-based decline came from very large employers primarily in the hospitality, transportation, and energy sectors.

During the third quarter, growth in Medicaid membership accelerated, benefiting from the continued easing of state redetermination requirement. We have not yet seen material Medicaid enrollment activity due to job losses, and historically, these transitions lag loss of healthcare coverage by about six months. Our Medicaid business has seen strong year-to-date organic growth of over 500,000 people. Sales activity in Medicare Advantage has continued to move toward more normalized patterns after seeing some slowing in the second quarter due to the pandemic.

Within this, we have seen considerably less plan switching than typical for existing Medicare Advantage enrollees, while selection of MA over fee-for-service for people new to Medicare is tracking well. We continue to deepen our engagement with those seniors most in need, increasing the distribution of remote digital sensor kits to collect and monitor vital health data and address gaps in care generated by the pandemic. Seniors continue to highly value our house call programs with the number of home visits in the third quarter growing by nearly 30% over the last year.

Our liquidity and financial position remain strong. Third quarter cash flow is at $3.1 billion or 1 times net income, reflects the extra federal tax payment in the quarter due to the deferral of payments typically paid in the second quarter. Year-to-date cash flows from operations are $16.1 billion or 1.2 times net earnings, and our debt to total capital ratio of 39.1%, compares to 43.7% in the year ago quarter.

As noted earlier, we updated our full-year adjusted earnings outlook to a range of $16.50 to $16.75 per share. This reflects third quarter performance, while anticipating the fourth quarter will reflect continued customer assistance measures, normalization in care patterns, and rising acuity as a result of missed and deferred treatments. We will continue to work proactively to help people obtain the care they need.

Now, I will turn it back to Dave.

David S. Wichmann — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, John. With the third quarter earnings report, we have at times provided some early soundings on our growth outlook. Even as the current environment is anything, but routine, I’ll still try to offer some useful perspective. We approach the future with continued conviction on our long-term 13% to 16% earnings growth objective. Some of the factors giving us confidence include our rapidly expanding care delivery services now benefiting from over a decade of building and investing in local value-based care systems and extension into market leading post-acute home and modern behavioral health intervention services.

Our ability to support seniors across multiple channels and markets was increasingly innovative, high-value offerings. The way we meet the growing needs of people with highly complex conditions with comprehensive personalized care, including people across commercial, federal, and state-based programs. The innovative and consumer response of products is now being offered through the Employer & Individual market channel.

Our unmatched ability to support a more interoperable and intelligent health system as a result of significant investments over many years to improve performance, integrating data analytics and clinical information to provide essential insights to evidence based next best care actions, and our restless drive to allocate capital in line with other innovative companies, as we lead in the development of the next generation health system in a socially conscious way. These are just a few of the accelerating capabilities which will enable our enterprise to serve more people much more deeply as we look to the years ahead.

As to early thoughts on 2021, we expect our underlying business performance to be strong and well supportive of our long-term growth objectives, including the tailwinds we have highlighted throughout this morning. The pandemic and related economic impacts of course remain difficult to predict and at this distance likely represents a significant potential headwind. As a result, we envision stepping out initially with a more conservative all in 2021 starting point to accommodate these still developing and unknown COVID-related impacts, in particular the pacing of a return to more normal levels of care services and the condition of the economy.

As the environment continues to evolve, we will also continue to evolve our thinking in perspective. And it is our custom, we look forward to providing you further perspective on all aspects of our business at our Investor Conference on Tuesday, December 1, which will be held virtually this year.

Thank you for your time today. Operator, can you please open the line for questions?

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator instructions] We’ll take our first question from A.J. Rice with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

A.J. Rice — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Hi, everybody. Maybe just to pursue a little bit further the comments that Dave just made about thinking about next year, I guess predicting a medical cost trend, you’ve got a lot of moving parts there, potential further deferrals, potential pent-up demand that could come back, cost of vaccines and therapies that could be there, a number of things and thinking about the cost trend for next year, how are you approaching that? How do you see a competitive environment that is changing as a result of that? Just maybe flush that old comment about how uncertain the ability to predict the medical cost trend is for next year?

David S. Wichmann — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, AJ. A very thoughtful question. Hopefully, you took away from the prepared remarks that we’re optimistic about the performance of our business and that’s pretty much universal across Optum and UnitedHealthcare. We didn’t get into some of the smaller size businesses, but we’re optimistic and particular about our relative competitive position and the growth prospects for 2021. But as also indicated, we remain deeply respectful of the environment both the pandemic and related economic consequences.

And one thing I’d underscore, AJ, is what you had very well, there are a number of moving parts, which are very difficult to predict. And you should also know that we’re extending our efforts to ensure that our chronic members and patients are getting the care that they need during this unprecedented time, and we also still have a strong commitment towards correcting any imbalances that could occur. So, at this instance, we do see our business — underlying business performing strongly and aligned to our long-term growth objectives, which are 13% to 16% per year offset in part by these pandemic-related effects.

So the starting point, as we indicated in December, will likely represent a wider range given the possible outcomes and a more conservative all-in expectation than normal that you would normally see from us, given all the elements that you just described. So we’re taking that into consideration as we develop our point of view about where our MLR might land, how — what was the variability of that might be. We see it generally speaking that whole pandemic related impacts is being an area — a headwind for the organization. But don’t misread it, we are very bullish on the strong underlying growth performance of our business.

Thank you. Next question, please.

A.J. Rice — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Okay, fine.

Operator

And the next question is from Josh Raskin with Nephron Research. Please go ahead.

Joshua Raskin — Nephron Research — Analyst

Hi, thanks, good morning. Just a question on OptumCare, I guess, and you’re seeing big growth in the PMPMs there on the consumer served and I just want to better understand the relative performance sort of 3Q year-over-year versus 2Q, kind of what’s driving that increase in revenue per member? And then if you could also talk about sort of physician recruiting and how that’s going over the last six months?

David S. Wichmann — Chief Executive Officer

Sure, Josh. Great question, and I think you’re hitting on one of the strengths of the enterprise and one of the reasons why we’re so assurance growth for next year. I simply said it would be more market, more deeply penetrated into those markets and a higher percentage of them having a risk-bearing arrangement.

But Wyatt, do you want to talk more fully?

