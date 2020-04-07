Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) stock soars to record high on bullish outlook

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) continues to be in the luxury of escaping from the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. The stock reflected the comfort of the company after reaching a record high of $267.45 on Tuesday. Despite the ground remaining shaky due to the postponement of the clinical trials and drug-launch delay, the company’s outlook remains bullish.

The investors were positive about the company’s future due to the build and maintenance of the supply chain. Before the spread, the company has established itself in the market and sale of approved products and the advancement of drug candidates through clinical development toward commercialization.

Image Courtesy: Louis Reed/Unsplash

During March-end, the company, which makes drugs for cystic fibrosis, said its outlook continued to be unchanged due to the confidence in its supply chain and its ability for medicines supply. The outbreak will delay the clinical trials and temporarily pause enrollment of certain studies and finally delay the drug launch.

The development-stage biotechnology sector will be impacted by the virus outbreak at a minimal level that could delay certain trials. The market experts believe that the trials would be postponed to a later period of the year, specifically after June, that depends on the evolution of the pandemic cases.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a 62% dip in earnings due to the release of the tax valuation allowance in the previous year, despite a 63% jump in the top line. The company has a differentiated strategy of investing in creating transformative medicines for diseases that include alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, APOL1-mediated kidney diseases, pain, and severe hemoglobinopathies.

The company has turned out to be an attractive target for investors. Vertex has been more financially stable due to the accumulation of more cash than debt. As of December 31, 2019, the company had total debt of $673.17 million while the total cash stood at $3.81 billion.

Vertex is better able to withstand economic downtrends and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions as debt is less than the total cash. Also, the company has been investing in long-term growth and this will continue in the future too.

The stock opened higher but changed course to the red territory in the mid-afternoon on Tuesday. Following the bullish pattern trend of the shares, the performance outlook is positive both for the near-term and long-term.