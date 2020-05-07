Categories AlphaGraphs, Health Care
Visual Representation of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Q1 2020 earnings
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) reported first-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular trading hours on Thursday. The results were better than analysts’ expectations.
CEO Giovanni Caforio said, “Our financial strength enables us to maintain a capital allocation plan focused on commitment to our dividend, and prioritize debt-reduction and business development,”
BMY shares rose 2.6% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 30% in the trailing 12 months.
Prior performance
