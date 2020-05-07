Categories AlphaGraphs, Health Care

Visual Representation of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Q1 2020 earnings

bristol-myers squibb Q1 2020 earnings

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) reported first-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular trading hours on Thursday. The results were better than analysts’ expectations.

CEO Giovanni Caforio said, “Our financial strength enables us to maintain a capital allocation plan focused on commitment to our dividend, and prioritize debt-reduction and business development,”

BMY shares rose 2.6% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 30% in the trailing 12 months.

Prior performance

  • bristol myers squibb q4 2019
  • Bristol Myers Squibb Q1 2019 earnings
Also Read:  Hopes high for Mylan’s Upjohn merger even as epidemic mars short-term prospects

Most Popular

A visual dashboard of Twilio’s (TWLO) Q1 2020 earnings results

Shares of Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO) jumped more than 15% in the after-market session after reporting stellar first quarter 2020 results. The cloud communications platform reported a non-GAAP net income of

Shopify (SHOP) set to cash in on Covid-driven uptick in e-commerce adoption

This earnings season, the market witnessed the unique trend of internet-based service providers performing far better than their non-tech counterparts, which can be linked to the shutdown caused by coronavirus.

Will CARES-sing be enough for American Airlines to prevent the rough landing?

Following a free fall of air traffic of approximately 95% in the aftermath of COVID-19 crisis, the aviation sector, which directly employs 750,000 people in the US, needed an anchor

Tags

pharmaceuticals

Related Articles

Top