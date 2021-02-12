Walt Disney Company (DIS) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Q1 2021 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Lowell Singer — Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Walt Disney Company's first quarter 2021 earnings call.

Joining me from their homes are Bob Chapek, Disney's Chief Executive Officer; and Christine McCarthy, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

So with that, let me turn the call over to Bob to get started.

Bob Chapek — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Lowell and hello everyone. I hope you all doing well and staying safe. Unfortunately, as you know, the COVID pandemic continues to present significant hurdles for businesses and communities across the US and globally. And most important, it has taken a tragic call on way too many lives.

Fortunately, there have been some encouraging developments particularly with the availability of the vaccine. And we’re pleased to be doing our part by providing space at Disneyland for one of Southern California’s major vaccine distribution sites. To-date more than 100,000 doses have been administered at our locations. It’s hard to believe nearly a year has passed since the start of the pandemic, which continues to negatively impact the operations of our company.

For the first quarter, adjusted EPS in the quarter was $0.32 a share, compared to $1.53 a share last year. Christine, will talk more in depth about our results for the quarter. During this difficult time, we have made significant changes, while finding new and innovative ways to conduct our businesses. But the same time, we have chartered to correspond even more deliberate and aggressive DTC-first for Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu and Star. I’m really proud of how well our teams performed in the face of a multitude of ongoing challenges, both creatively and across our parks and experiences and legacy in DTC distribution platforms.

We’ve been especially pleased with the success of our direct-to-consumer business. And our recent strategic reorganization has enabled us to accelerate the company’s pivot towards the DTC-first business model and further grow our streaming services. Disney+ has exceeded even our highest expectations in just over a year since its launch with 94.9 million subscribers as of the end of the first fiscal quarter. ESPN+ and Hulu have also performed well with 12.1 million and 39.4 million subscriptions respectively.

And on February 23rd, we will be launching our new international general entertainment offering Star across Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Star will offer thousands of hours of movies and television from the company’s multiple studios, including content from our acquisition of 21st Century Fox along with Star branded exclusive originals and local programming tailored to specific markets. Star will be integrated into Disney+ as a distinct sixth brand tile and we’ll offer, easy-to-use parental controls to manage access to the content available on Star. We’re less than two weeks away from launch and we’re seeing tremendous excitement amongst consumers.