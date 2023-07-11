Categories Analysis, Industrials
What to look for when American Airlines (AAL) reports Q2 2023 earnings
American Airlines expects adjusted EPS for Q2 2023 to be $1.45-1.65
Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) were up 1% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 47% year-to-date and 31% over the past three months. The airline is scheduled to report its second quarter 2023 earnings results on Thursday, July 20, before market open. Here’s a look at what to expect from the earnings report:
Revenue
Analysts are projecting revenue of $13.7 billion for American Airlines in Q2 2023. This would represent a 2% growth from the same period a year ago. In the first quarter of 2023, revenues increased 37% year-over-year to $12.2 billion.
Earnings
American Airlines raised its adjusted EPS guidance for Q2 2023 to $1.45-1.65 from the earlier range of $1.20-1.40. Analysts are predicting EPS of $1.54. In Q1 2023, adjusted EPS was $0.05.
Points to note
American Airlines stands to benefit from a strong demand environment. The company’s efforts in simplifying its fleet and adjusting its network are expected to prove beneficial. Its strategy of forming partnerships that complement its network is paying off.
AAL now expects its unit revenue for Q2 2023 to be down 1-3% versus its previous guidance of down 2-4%. Capacity is expected to be up 3.5-5.5% versus the prior-year period. Average fuel price is expected to range between $2.55-2.65 and CASM-ex is estimated to be up 3.5-5.5%. Adjusted operating margin is projected to be 12.5-14.5% in Q2.
In Q1, unit revenue was up 25% while capacity was up 9% year-over-year. Passenger load factor was 80% while yield was up nearly 21%. CASM-ex was down 1.4%.
Most Popular
What to expect when Delta Air Lines (DAL) reports Q2 2023 earnings results
Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) were up 2% on Friday. The stock has gained 47% year-to-date. The airline company is scheduled to report its second quarter 2023
LEVI Earnings: Levi Strauss slips to loss in Q2 on lower revenues
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) announced financial results for the second quarter, reporting a net loss compared to profit last year and a decline in revenues. The apparel company
UnitedHealth (UNH) looks poised to report strong Q2 results
Over the years, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) has grown into a diversified healthcare conglomerate as it keeps investing in the business and pursuing acquisitions. The company’s vertical integration strategy