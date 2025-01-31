Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy

XOM Earnings: Highlights of Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2024 report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting a modest decline in revenues.

Exxon Mobil Q4 2024 earnings infographic

Total revenues and other income decreased to $83.4 billion in the fourth quarter from $84.3 billion in the comparable period of 2023.

Net income attributable to ExxonMobil was $7.61 billion, compared to $7.63 billion last year. On a per-share basis, earnings declined to $1.72 in Q4 from $1.91 in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings, excluding one-off items, was $1.67 per share in the December quarter.

The company declared a first-quarter dividend of $0.99 per share, payable on March 10, 2025, to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on February 12, 2025.

Prior Performance

