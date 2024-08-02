XOM Infographic: Exxon Mobil reports strong revenue and earnings growth for Q2

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) on Friday reported a double-digit increase in revenues and earnings for the second quarter of 2024.

The energy giant’s revenues and other income climbed to $93.1 billion in the June quarter from $82.9 billion in the same period of 2023.

Net income attributable to ExxonMobil was $9.24 billion or $2.14 per share in Q2, which is higher than the $7.88 billion or $1.94/share profit reported in the prior-year period. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.14 per share in Q2.

Prior Performance