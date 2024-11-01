Key highlights from Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (XOM) Q3 2024 earnings results

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenues and other income remained relatively flat at $90 billion compared to the same period a year ago.

Net income attributable to ExxonMobil was $8.6 billion compared to $9 billion last year. GAAP EPS was $1.92 compared to $2.25 reported last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.92.

The company declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $0.99 per share, an increase of 4%, payable on December 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 14, 2024.

