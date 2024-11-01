Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy
Key highlights from Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (XOM) Q3 2024 earnings results
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total revenues and other income remained relatively flat at $90 billion compared to the same period a year ago.
Net income attributable to ExxonMobil was $8.6 billion compared to $9 billion last year. GAAP EPS was $1.92 compared to $2.25 reported last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.92.
The company declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $0.99 per share, an increase of 4%, payable on December 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 14, 2024.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
AAPL Earnings: Apple Q4 2024 sales rise 6% YoY, beat estimates
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported an increase in revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024. The top line came in above estimates. The gadget giant generated revenues of $94.9 billion
INTC Earnings: A snapshot of Intel’s Q3 2024 report
Semiconductor giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) on Thursday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024. September-quarter revenue was $13.3 billion, compared to $14.2 billion in the corresponding period of
AMZN Earnings: All you need to know about Amazon’s Q3 2024 earnings results
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales increased 11% to $158.9 billion compared to the year-ago quarter. Net income was $15.3 billion, or