Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2020 Yum! Brands, Incorporated Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Keith Siegner. Please go ahead, sir.

Keith Siegner — Vice President, Investor Relations, M&A and Treasurer

Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. On our call today are David Gibbs, our CEO; Chris Turner, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dave Russell, our Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller. Following remarks from David and Chris, we’ll open the call to questions.

Before we get started, I’d like to remind you that this conference call includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to future events and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those statements. We’re going to do our best to provide our current thinking about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, but obviously, this situation is completely unprecedented and evolving. So any forward-looking remarks should be considered in light of the uncertainty regarding the severity and duration of the pandemic and the variables that will be impacted as a result.

All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this announcement and should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in our earnings release and the risk factors included in our filings with the SEC. In addition, please refer to our earnings releases and relevant sections of our filings with the SEC to find disclosures and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures that may be used on today’s call.

Please note the following regarding our basis of presentation. First, all system sales results exclude the impact of foreign currency. Second, core operating profit growth figures exclude the impact of foreign currency and special items. Third, please note that fourth quarter 2020 results include the impact of lapping of 53rd week in 2019. However, figures stated on this call will exclude the 53rd week. For more information on our reporting calendar for each market, please visit the Financial Reports section of our website. We are broadcasting this conference call via our website. This call is also being recorded and will be available for playback. Please be advised that if you ask a question, it will be included in both our live conference and in any future use of the recording.

We would like to make you aware of upcoming Yum! investor events and the following. First, disclosures pertaining to outstanding debt in our Restricted Group capital structure will be provided at the time of the Form 10-K filing. Second, first quarter earnings will be released on April 28, 2021, with the conference call on the same day. And finally, we will be hosting a Virtual KFC Global Brand Day on Tuesday May 25, available via webcast on our website. Stay tuned for more details.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Mr. David Gibbs.

David Gibbs — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Keith, and good morning, everyone. We entered 2021 a stronger company; prime to grow, made better and more resilient by the challenges of 2020. I’m incredibly proud of our people and the way our global system came together to navigate these challenges and offer new ways to safely and affordably serve customers. We galvanized our global systems commitment to our Growth and Good strategy, underpinned by a culture of collaboration across our brands, people and franchisees that we believe is unmatched and has put us on solid footing to move forward.

In fact, to ensure this momentum on collaboration and execution continues, we recently elevated, our Chief Transformation & People Officer, Tracy Skeans, to Yum! Chief Operating Officer. This promotion formalizes the role she has already been playing to drive cross-brand collaboration on people capability and customer experience imperatives that fuel same-store sales and net new unit growth. This underlying alignment of vision and action is an often under appreciated competitive advantage for us and it’s fundamentally central to our current and future growth.

Across Yum!, we intensified our focus on leveraging our scale. As you’re well aware, having more restaurants than any other company enhances our opportunity to create sustainable competitive advantages to fuel growth for our franchisees. This includes accelerating our deployment of digital and technology initiatives to enhance the customer experience, off-premise capabilities and unit economics across the globe. We now have over 35,000 restaurants offering delivery, representing a 16% increase year-over-year, in part driven by expanded aggregator partnerships.

We ended 2020 on a digital sales high note, hitting a record of $17 billion, about a 45% increase over the prior year. As I enter my second year leading Yum!, I’m more confident than ever that our customer-focused digitally-enabled brands will grow same-store sales, unit economics will support profitable development and Yum! is well positioned to maximize value creation for years to come.

Our Recipe for Growth, using our four key growth drivers, continues to guide our long-term strategy. So I’ll start with an overall review of 2020 results and use a few examples to demonstrate our Relevant, Easy and Distinctive brands or RED for short, unmatched operating capability and unrivaled culture and talent growth drivers. Then Chris will share more details of our Q4 results, our Bold Restaurant Development growth driver and our strong liquidity and balance sheet position.

First, 2020 Results. Overall, Yum! system sales declined 4%, including a 1% headwind of the lap of the 53rd week in 2019 with slightly positive net units year-over-year and a 6% same-store sales decline. COVID continued to impact the business through the end of the year, both in terms of temporary closures of restaurants and limitations on the use of dining rooms, upon which some of our markets heavily rely. This adversely impacted our core operating profit, which declined 8%, including a 1% headwind from the lap of the 53rd week in 2019.

Now I’d like to provide some details regarding COVID-related temporary closures and the progress that we’ve seen. As of the end of the third quarter, we had about 1,100 temporarily closed units. This improved to about 1,000 as of the third quarter earnings conference call we hosted on October 29. We continued to see reopenings through the balance of the fourth quarter, but due to second wave COVID impacts, including increased government restrictions, temporary closures climbed back to about 1,000 in January, which is where we remain today. This means roughly 98% of our system is currently open in a full or limited capacity. Not surprisingly, the geographies experiencing temporary closures have evolved and we are now seeing more closures in Europe, Canada and the Middle East, offset by some reopenings in Latin America and India.

By asset format, restaurants located in malls, transportation centers, airports and the like continue to be pressured, making up many of the temporary closures. All in, the situation remains dynamic and largely dependent on local government responses to COVID. We’ve also continued to have a significant number of our open restaurants subject to dining room closures or other limitations on access. Pre-COVID-19, about one-third of our system sales came from the dining room. Despite the drag from these limitations, our off-premise channels, aided by digital, offset most of those lost sales and enabled our open store base to deliver same-store sales that were about flat for the fourth quarter in aggregate.

Now let’s talk about our four RED brands. Starting with the KFC Division, which now accounts for approximately 48% of our divisional operating profit, Q4 system sales declined 1% driven by a two percentage point negative impact from the lap of the 53rd week in 2019 and the 2% same-store sales decline, partially offset by 4% net new unit growth. KFC continues to reopen temporarily closed stores, though different geographies suffered from the second wave impacts of COVID and ended Q4 with about 98% open in a full or limited capacity.

At KFC International, same-store sales declined 4% during the quarter, an improvement from Q3. The U.K., SOPAC and Canada continues to show strong customer residents and operational execution, leveraging drive-thru and other off-premise channels to grow sales. Importantly, the most impacted geographies from Q3, such as India, Latin America and the Caribbean and the Middle East, started to show recovery. Across the globe, KFC continues to invest in innovation by filling gaps on their core menus or through rebundling, repackaging and reconceptualizing the core menu items.

KFC U.S. continued to see positive same-store sales growth, delivering 8% growth in Q4, owing to continued strength in group occasions and digital. To kick-off our launch with DoorDash, we had a free tenders promotion, which performed particularly well and helped digital grow to a high-single-digit sales mix for the quarter.

Moving on to Pizza Hut, which now accounts for approximately 17% of our divisional operating profit, the division reported a Q4 system sales decline of 6%, driven by a three percentage point negative impact from the lap of the 53rd week in 2019 and 6% net new unit decline and a 1% same-store sales decline. During the quarter, Pizza Hut continued to reopen temporarily closed stores and ended Q4 with about 98%, at least partially open in a full or limited capacity. Express units continue to be pressured, making up many of the remaining closures.

Pizza Hut International same-store sales declined 7%. Our off-premise focused markets continue to excel, while our dine-in footprint continues to be a headwind. Our off-premise channel generated a positive 9% same-store sales growth. And we are continuing to emphasize and support the shift to off-premise, both through our operations and brand strategies. Further, markets that offered abundant value to customers helped drive strong performance in markets such as Canada and Asia.

Pizza Hut U.S. had another stellar quarter, delivering 18% same-store sales growth in the off-premise channel with 8% overall same-store sales growth. Our $10 Tastemaker value offer continues to perform well, mixing over 20%. Just in time for the holidays, we introduced our Triple Treat Box, a premium product with abundant value. We also partnered with Beyond to be the first major pizza chain to successfully introduce a plant-based alternative product to the market.

A few weeks ago, Flynn Restaurant Group announced its intention to acquire NPC’s approximately 950 Pizza Hut U.S. restaurants. Flynn is an existing Yum! Brands franchisee for Taco Bell that is well capitalized and brings a strong track record of operational excellence. We expect Flynn’s ownership of these restaurants will make the entire Pizza Hut U.S. system stronger, and welcome Greg Flynn and his team to the Pizza Hut family. The near-term plans include modernization of a significant portion of the restaurants acquired, while improving operations.

As for Taco Bell, which now accounts for approximately 36% of our divisional operating profit, Q4 system sales declined 3%, driven by a five percentage point negative impact from the lap of the 53rd week. This was partially offset by 1% same-store sales growth and 1% net new unit growth. Taco Bell continues to reopen temporarily closed stores and ended Q4 with less than 50 temporary closures.

Before delving into results, I’d like to congratulate the entire Taco Bell system for ranking number one in the Franchise 500, beating out peers as well as impressive concepts in other industries. In the words of Entrepreneur Magazine, which produces this list, Taco Bell was recognized for a well seasoned blend of innovative products and value prices, customers who are willing to follow the brand on wild marketing adventures and some of the most satisfied franchisees in the business.

During the quarter, Taco Bell U.S. stayed focused on simultaneously building the brand over time and building sales overnight. First, we improved ease by expanding to additional aggregator marketplaces. Bolstered by dedicated media, these marketplaces helped delivery grow to a high-single-digit sales mix for the quarter. Second, we launched a loyalty program with promotions geared toward customer acquisition and adoption. All in digital sales mix reached 12% for the quarter and about $1 billion for the full year 2020. We are very pleased with this progress on such essential components of building the brand over time. Third, we offered compelling and craveable product to drive sales overnight.

The quarter began with the return of the fan-favorite, the $5 Grande Stacker Box, which had a strong performance mixing at 9%. Next we brought back the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa and saw a sales mix of 10%. We then rounded out the year with the grilled cheese burrito and Nacho’s Party Pack, both having a positive sales impact.

Now on to The Habit. Despite ending Q4 with 7% of Habit restaurants temporarily closed as well as COVID-related on-premise restrictions in California, same-store sales declined only 5%, a slight step back from the pace in late Q3. I’m pleased to say that we were able to fill much of this void through our digital ordering platform, which continued to perform well, constituting over 40% sales mix. Two permanent new menu items were added during the quarter to keep customer engagement high, including The Habits’ own amazing Crispy Chicken Sandwich as well as Chicken Bites.

Now on to our unmatched operating capability. First, KFC U.S. With most of the sales occurring in the drive-thru, our teams have successfully adapted to better support the drive-thru lanes. As a result, transaction times during the quarter improved 16 seconds from Q4 2019.

At Pizza Hut International, we’re modernizing the team member experience through the launch of Phase 1 of our in-house intelligent coaching app called HutBot to improve shift level store performance. After launching HutBot and other process improvements in the U.K., delivery times improved over six minutes and drove a 20 point improvement in customer satisfaction scores. There’s lots of franchise excitement around HutBot and nine other markets have already rolled out the store management and coaching aid. Similar to KFC, Taco Bell U.S. saw a record-breaking drive-thru performance. And with consumer demand in our drive-thru at an all time high, achieved its goal of completing a full year with transaction times below four minutes with the fastest quarterly average achieved in Q4.

Next, our newest brand, The Habit Burger Grill, aggressively rolled out off-premise solutions this year, such as pop-up drive-thrus and curbside pickup. Curbside, in particular, has continued to be well received by customers accounting for over 10% of total sales and about 50% of mobile orders.

Now to our unrivaled culture and talent growth driver. With the restaurant team member in mind, we held our first ever virtual global ops summit. What stood out the most to me was how the summit integrated key talent from our digital and technology teams directly into the unmatched ops agenda more than ever before. Our Yum! digital and technology team is not solely focused on the customer experience, but the team member experience as well through focus on building systems at scale, harmonizing platforms and leveraging an agile mindset. The goal is to unlock our pace of innovation and adoption for front and back of house platforms, which will be launched in a major market first, iterated until mature and then scaled globally. There is a lot of excitement across the globe for our newly developed technology solutions, and Chris will provide a few examples of specific platforms launching in the U.S.

With that, Chris, over to you.

Chris Turner — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, David, and good morning, everyone. Today, I’ll discuss our fourth quarter results, our progress on our digital and tech journey, our Bold Restaurant Development growth driver and our strong liquidity and balance sheet position.

To begin, let’s discuss Q4. Overall, Yum! system sales declined 2%, including a 3% headwind of lapping the 53rd week in 2019. This was driven by slightly positive net units year-over-year, partly offset by a 1% same-store sales decline. Core operating profit declined 9% in the quarter or declined a 5% when excluding the lap of the 53rd week in 2019. EPS, excluding special items was $1.15. This represented a 15% increase compared to ex-special EPS of $1 in Q4 2019.

I’ll now provide some additional color on several items. General and administrative expenses, excluding the impact of special items, were $306 million for the fourth quarter 2020, roughly consistent with the estimate I shared on our third quarter conference call. For the full year 2020, G&A, excluding the impact of special items, represented 1.9% of consolidated system sales. We saw an opportunity to enhance our system’s competitive advantage by accelerating digital and technology spending during a period when many others could not. We offset this through proactive austerity measures.

However, because of 2020 sales pressures, we were temporarily above our historical framework for G&A spend as a percentage of system sales. 2020 was not representative of a fundamental change in approach or in our commitment to be an efficient growth model that leverages fixed costs. Our business model is positioned for rapid recovery once we emerge from the pandemic. And we expect our G&A ratio to move back toward our historical target as sustained growth resumes.

In the fourth quarter, interest expense was approximately $132 million, flat compared to Q4 2019, driven by higher outstanding borrowings, offset by a decrease in rate on our floating rate debt. Our fourth quarter and 2020 ex-special effective tax rates were lower than the prior year, primarily due to the release of a valuation allowance against net operating losses we now expect to utilize in a foreign jurisdiction. We are currently evaluating potential changes in taxes under the new administration in the U.S. Though it’s too early to provide an assessment, at this time, we believe the 21% to 23% range we provided last year remains appropriate for an effective tax rate for 2021, excluding any potential impact of special items.

Capital expenditures, net of refranchising proceeds of $19 million, were $141 million for the full year 2020, including $16 million at The Habit. While our 2021 capital spending plans remain fluid given the macro environment, I’d like to discuss our general approach. We believe roughly $250 million in annual gross capex appropriately balances the inherent needs of the business as well as occasional opportunities to invest in technology initiatives and strategic development of equity stores.

We also anticipate at least $50 million in annual proceeds from refranchising, which will fund the strategic equity store investments. For 2021, we may be slightly higher than the gross capex amount I just mentioned. This upside relates to catch-up spend on repair, maintenance and remodels delayed owing to COVID as well as select strategic development in the U.S., primarily for The Habit, for which refranchising proceeds may not be fully realized this year.

As you’re all aware, the global macro environment remains quite fluid owing to the impact of COVID-19, governmental actions including stimulus packages and more. We have the utmost confidence in our teams and their ability to pivot to whatever challenges and opportunities arise. However, the environment is still unpredictable, and therefore, we will not guide to specific financial results.

Before moving on to Bold Restaurant Development, I wanted to share some of the work we’ve been doing around restaurant technology to transform the customer and team member experience. As David mentioned, we are launching our new solutions in major markets before we scale globally. First, KFC U.S. began the national rollout of our new e-commerce platform in early 2021. This will allow KFC to take orders from our own digital platform for both pickup and third-party delivery. Second, Pizza Hut U.S. launched our omnichannel menu management system where there is one source for menu customization and pricing that can be synced across multiple digital channels. This is particularly important as we grow our delivery capability across multiple aggregator partners. And lastly, Taco Bell U.S. is the first to test a new advanced point-of-sale system, a modern tablet-based application that is completely customizable. This technology should increase accuracy, speed and reliability as well as allow for a more intuitive team member experience optimized for each brand’s specific needs.

Now, moving on to Bold Restaurant Development. During the fourth quarter, we opened 1,024 restaurants and closed 797, including 540 closures at Pizza Hut, which placed our year end unit count slightly ahead of the estimate I shared on our third quarter conference call. For the full year 2020, we delivered slightly positive unit growth. This includes the addition of 276 Habit restaurants in Q1 of this year, offset by COVID-related dislocations and Pizza Hut closures.

I am pleased to say that despite COVID headwinds, three of our four brands achieved positive net unit growth for the year, an encouraging sign for the future. Most notably, KFC delivered 4% net unit growth with strength in China, Russia and Central and Eastern Europe and Thailand. Importantly, 10 out of 13 KFC markets were net unit positive in 2020, ending the year with 25,000 restaurants and incredibly impressive milestone. This momentum gives us confidence that there is capital available when we provide strong economic models.

In regards to Pizza Hut, units declined 6% for the year as we continue the previously announced transition of the asset base to a healthier and more modern state. Closures that occurred this year were largely underperforming units or units with lower AUVs. COVID has hastened the transition and the closure of casual dining-based restaurants. We have more work to do and we expect this to weigh on unit growth into this year.

As it relates to franchisee health and appetite for development, as David alluded to earlier, we are entering 2021 from a position of strength. Unit economics are improving in many markets and many franchisees are prime to grow. During the quarter we saw recoveries of amounts past due at KFC International, Pizza Hut U.S. and Taco Bell. These recoveries resulted in an $8 million net benefit to operating profit related to bad debt during the quarter, an improvement of $14 million compared to $6 million of expense in the fourth quarter of 2019. Importantly, deferred royalties outstanding from grace periods provided during the year were less than $1 million as of the end of 2020, down from $60 million as of June 30, 2020. And our allowance for doubtful accounts is below where it was in Q4 2019 before the pandemic.

Now for an update on our balance sheet and liquidity position as well as our latest thoughts on capital structure and priorities for capital allocation. First, we ended Q4 with cash and cash equivalents of $730 million, excluding restricted cash. Consolidated net leverage was 5.2 times, which is marginally above our historical target of approximately 5 times. Second, we resumed share repurchases and repurchased 2.4 million shares, totaling $250 million at an average price per share of $103. Third, our capital priorities remain unchanged; invest in the business, maintain a healthy balance sheet, pay a competitive dividend and return the remaining excess cash flows to shareholders via repurchases.

To that end, we are pleased to have recently increased our quarterly cash dividend by over 6% to $0.50 per share. After maintaining our dividend in 2020 despite the impact of COVID-19, we believe this increase conveys our confidence in the cash flow generation and growth potential of Yum’s business model. With iconic category-leading brands and a uniquely diversified global business of over 50,000 restaurants, Yum! is well positioned to accelerate growth and drive healthy franchise unit economics by leveraging our massive scale and by expanding digital technology and delivery. We look forward to updating you on our progress throughout 2021.

Now, the team and I are happy to take your questions.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.