YUM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Yum Brands Q3 financial results

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $1.6 billion.

Net income rose 87% to $528 million while EPS rose 90% to $1.75. Adjusted EPS increased 21% to $1.22.

Same-store sales grew 5%.

