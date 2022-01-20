AAL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from American Airlines’ Q4 2021 financial results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues were $9.4 billion compared to $4 billion in the same period a year ago. Revenues were down 17% versus the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net loss amounted to $931 million, or $1.44 per share, compared to $2.1 billion, or $3.81 per share, last year. Adjusted net loss was $921 million, or $1.42 per share.

For the first quarter of 2022, the company expects revenue to be down approx. 20-22% versus the first quarter of 2019.