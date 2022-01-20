Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials
AAL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from American Airlines’ Q4 2021 financial results
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total operating revenues were $9.4 billion compared to $4 billion in the same period a year ago. Revenues were down 17% versus the fourth quarter of 2019.
Net loss amounted to $931 million, or $1.44 per share, compared to $2.1 billion, or $3.81 per share, last year. Adjusted net loss was $921 million, or $1.42 per share.
For the first quarter of 2022, the company expects revenue to be down approx. 20-22% versus the first quarter of 2019.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
UAL Earnings: United Airlines Q4 revenue Jumps; net loss narrows
Aviation giant United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) reported a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 as the company's revenues more than doubled during the period. The
Microsoft (MSFT), Activision (ATVI), Take-Two (TTWO), Zynga (ZNGA): Get ready for a new era in gaming
Over the past two weeks, the gaming industry has witnessed some key developments, namely the Microsoft-Activision and Take-Two Interactive-Zynga deals. These are major transactions that could herald a new era
Bank of America reports mixed Q4 results
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The banking giant reported Q4 revenue of $22.17 million, up 10% year-over-year, but