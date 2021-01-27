Categories Earnings Calls, Technology

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Jan. 26, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Ruth Cotter — Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marketing, Human Resources and Investor Relations

Lisa Su — President and Chief Executive Officer

Devinder Kumar — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Analysts:

Blayne Curtis — Barclays Capital — Analyst

Matt Ramsay — Cowen & Company — Analyst

Vivek Arya — Bank of America/Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Stacy Rasgon — Bernstein Research — Analyst

Toshiya Hari — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Aaron Rakers — Wells Fargo — Analyst

Ross Seymore — Deutsche Bank — Analyst

John Pitzer — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Mitch Steves — RBC — Analyst

Joseph Moore — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Timothy Arcuri — UBS — Analyst

