BMY Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Bristol-Myers Squibb Q3 financial results

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings.

Revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $11.6 billion.

Net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb was $1.5 billion, or $0.69 per share, compared to a net profit of $1.9 billion, or $0.82 per share, last year.

Adjusted net earnings were $4.5 billion, or $2.00 per share.

