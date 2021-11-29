Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care, Other Industries
BMY Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Bristol-Myers Squibb Q3 financial results
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings.
Revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $11.6 billion.
Net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb was $1.5 billion, or $0.69 per share, compared to a net profit of $1.9 billion, or $0.82 per share, last year.
Adjusted net earnings were $4.5 billion, or $2.00 per share.
Most Popular
Autodesk (ADSK) is equipped to beat short-term challenges. Is the stock a buy?
Over the past several months, design software company Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has been busy ramping up its ecosystem to align the business with the ongoing digital transformation and to
Amazon.com (AMZN) stock research summary | Q3 2021
Amazon (AMZN) beat analyst expectations for the quarter Q3 2021. Amazon (AMZN) performed significantly well reflecting a growth even in this pandemic situation. The market research report covers key aspects
Dollar Tree (DLTR) breaks $1-barrier to beat inflation. What it means for investors?
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), the retail chain that sells merchandise at heavily discounted rates, will not be as cheap as it used to be. Customers might find the store