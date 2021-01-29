Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Caterpillar slashes costs in Q4; delivers on bottom-line

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The construction equipment company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $11.235 billion, down 15% year-over-year and slightly below the Wall Street projection of $11.25 billion.

Sales were lower across the three primary segments, with the largest decline in Energy & Transportation. This was mostly due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand for equipment and services.

Caterpillar Q4 2020 earnings calendar

Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Caterpillar Q4 earnings call transcript

Meanwhile, net income of $2.12 per share was well above what analysts had anticipated, helped by cost optimization measures.

CAT shares rose 2.5% immediately following the announcement. The stock has rallied 35% in the trailing twelve months.

Prior performance

  • Caterpillar reports Q3 2020 earnings results
  • Caterpillar reports Q2 2020 earnings results
  • caterpillar Q4 2019 earnings infographic

Most Popular

Visa Inc. (V) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net revenues fell 6% year-over-year to $5.7 billion mainly due to the year-over-year decline in cross-border volume. Revenues decreased

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) offers a unique buying opportunity. Here’s why

When popular leisure facilities like cinema halls and sports venues were closed during the pandemic, one of the natural alternatives for Americans was outdoor recreational activities. The trend came as

$40 to $400 – What’s going on with GameStop’s (GME) stock?

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is the talk of the town right now. Is it for the right reasons? Can’t tell. The stock skyrocketed in an unprecedented manner over the past

Tags

Machinery

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top