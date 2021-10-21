Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Earnings: 3Q21 Key Numbers
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 21.9% year-over-year to $2 billion. Comparable restaurant sales increased 15.1%.
GAAP net income was $204 million, or $7.18 per share, compared to $80.2 million, or $2.82 per share, in the year-ago period.
Adjusted net income was $199.8 million, or $7.02 per share.
