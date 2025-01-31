Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, LATEST
Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales of $4.94 billion remained relatively unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Organic sales grew 4.3%.
Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company rose to $739 million, or $0.90 per share, from $718 million, or $0.87 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS increased 5% to $0.91.
Earnings beat expectations while revenue fell short.
For the full year of 2025, CL expects net sales to be roughly flat. Organic sales growth is expected to be within the long-term targeted range of 3-5%. GAAP EPS is expected to grow in the mid-single-digits while adjusted EPS is expected to grow in the low-to-mid-single-digits.
The stock dropped 3% in premarket hours on Friday.
Prior performance
