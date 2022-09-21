Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Earnings: A snapshot of Lennar’s (LEN) Q3 2022 financial results
Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) on Wednesday announced third-quarter 2022 financial results, reporting higher revenues and earnings.
Net income attributable to the company was $1.47 billion or $5.03 per share in the third quarter, compared to $1.41 billion or $4.52 per share last year. Excluding special items, earnings increased to $5.18 per share from $3.27 per share in the prior-year period.
Revenues increased 29% year-over-year to $8.9 billion during the three-month period, and deliveries rose 13% to 17,248 homes. Analysts were looking for faster top-line growth.
Read management/analysts’ comments on quarterly results
“Our cycle time during the quarter was marginally down sequentially, indicating that the well-documented supply chain issues that continue to limit our productivity are beginning to become more manageable and perhaps subside. Our quarterly starts and sales pace were 4.4 homes and 4.0 homes per community, respectively, and we ended the third quarter with approximately 500 completed, unsold homes, demonstrating our focus on inventory management,” said Jon Jaffe, co-chief executive officer of Lennar.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
AutoZone Stock: AZO remains an attractive bet despite high price
Over the past few years, there has been a marked increase in self-help auto maintenance activities as people postponed or dropped new vehicle purchases due to the pandemic-induced squeeze on
Delta Air Lines (DAL): A few points to keep in mind if you are considering this airline
Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) were down 1% on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 17% year-to-date and 19% over the past 12 months. Even as the airline
EV Transportation Services plans $20-mln IPO. Here’s all you need to know
EV Transportation Services, an electric vehicle start-up focused on lightweight delivery vehicles, has filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering. The company is looking