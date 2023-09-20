FedEx Q1 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Cargo giant FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is expected to publish first-quarter results today at 4:00 pm ET, amid expectations for a mixed outcome.

Listen to FedEx’s Q1 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript

Analysts are looking for lower revenues and a year-over-year increase in profit. As per the most recent estimate, adjusted profit is expected to be $3.73 per share, compared to $3.44 per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to decline 7.5% year-over-year to $21.81 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, revenues declined 10% from last year to around $22 billion, hurt by weakness in the main operating segments. That translated into a double-digit fall in adjusted profit to $4.94 per share. Meanwhile, unadjusted net income more than doubled to $1.54 billion or $6.05 per share, aided by one-time gains.