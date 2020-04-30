Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Daniel O’Day — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you very much, Doug and good afternoon, everyone. Well, as you can imagine, it’s been an extraordinary week for Gilead, given the terrific news on our investigational Antiviral Drug Remdesivir. The news shared yesterday that the data show the potential of remdesivir to help ease some of the burden of the pandemic, is the outcome that we had all hoped would be possible. We’re incredibly humbled to think about what this news could mean for patients and communities.

I’d like to start by sharing my thanks to everyone, who has helped to bring remdesivir to this point, including all those involved in a collaborative clinical trials, the trial investigators, government, hospitals and above all the patients who participated. I want to acknowledge our internal teams that have been working day and night on remdesivir for the past three months, following many years of research long before the outbreak began. Because of the remdesivir news, the original focus for today’s call has somewhat shifted. I’m sure, we have a lot of questions on the results and the next steps. We’ll provide an overview of what was a strong first quarter for Gilead, but with an abbreviated set of opening comments, so we can leave more time for questions.

I’ll speak briefly about the quarter and remdesivir before turning the call over to Andy to discuss financial details and the impact of COVID-19 on our business. As Doug noted in the opening, Christi, Joanna, Merdad and Diana have joined us today to answer your questions at the end of the call. Gilead has been built to withstand significant challenges. There is a short-term uncertainty for all of us, but the solid foundations that Gilead has laid over the past 30 years and our focus on transformational therapeutics give us confidence in the long-term durability of the business. We will do our best to provide you with a clear picture of where we are and what we expect, as far as the near-term impact of COVID-19, while acknowledging that as we all know, these are uncertain times with many unknowns, not least of which is how long the epidemic will last.

So turning to the quarter, I’ll use the framework we introduced to the start of the year with the three pillars that will shape our future, a strong core business, our internal pipeline, and supplemental growth opportunities that are being enabled through our strategy. Our performance in the first quarter demonstrated the strength of our foundational business once again with double-digit growth in HIV. We reached and in fact exceeded all of our targets. Revenues for our HIV franchise were up 14% year-over-year. This was driven by both treatment and prevention. As Biktarvy remain the number one prescribed HIV regimen in the US during the quarter and approximately 38% of individuals on PrEP are now taking Descovy.

What I would say in general about where we stand in HIV is this. We are very confident in the underwriting competitiveness of our products and our position as the leader in HIV. Completing the picture in our core antiviral business, we saw sustained revenues from our HCV franchise in the last quarter. Since the introduction of authorized generics in the US, we’ve re-gained market share and now hold around 61% of share through our [Indecipherable] Gilead.

So moving from our core business to advance in our pipeline, I’ll provide just a brief overview. More detailed information is available as part of our first quarter earnings materials in the Investor Relations section of our website. Filgotinib, as you are aware is under regulatory review in the United States, Europe and Japan. It’s a potential treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. Our teams are preparing for a competitive launch and we remain in close contact with regulators to understand the effect COVID-19 could have on review timelines.

In HIV, we made progress across our pipeline, sharing important data at the virtual CROI conference with our innovative long-acting antiviral and HIV Cure programs, reinforcing our long-term commitments to people living with HIV. In cell therapy, the FDA accepted Kite BLA for Kite-X19 as a treatment for relapse and refractory mantle cell lymphoma during the first quarter and granted a priority review designation. As you might recall, the European Medicines Agency valued our application in January. This represents really important progress, patients with relapsed refractory, mantle cell lymphoma are rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma are in need of new therapies. If approved Kite would be the first company with two cell therapies on the market.

So I touched on our strong core business and advancing our pipeline, now I want to say a few words about the work we are doing to expand our pipeline through business development, including of course the acquisition of Forty Seven completed earlier this month. Acquiring Forty Seven is a great early example of our strategy in action. We said we would build on our core area of expertise, which as you know of [Indecipherable] immunomodulation that we would keep a high bar and that our business development efforts we had focused on clinical stage assets, such as magrolimab which we gain is a part of this acquisition.

We’re working to integrate the teams and the programs, a joint effort which I’m leading with Mark McCamish, the CEO of Forty Seven, with the objectives that keeping things moving smoothly with magrolimab and defining a working model that supports continued innovation. Next month, researchers will present data on our next-generation cancer therapies on our next generation cancer therapies virtually at ASCO, including magrolimab and a number of abstracts that highlight the Kite cell therapy portfolio. The presentations at ASCO underscore the strength of our scientific approach in immuno-oncology and we looking forward to sharing this latest research. Beyond Forty Seven, our business development team remains as active as ever. In the last month, we’ve announced three partnerships, a collaboration with Second Genome to identify biomarkers and potential new drug targets in inflammation, a licensing agreement between Kite and Teneobio covering a dual targeting CAR-T therapies and a three-year collaboration with Onko-Innate to discover cancer immunotherapy. Overall, we continue to maintain our momentum and I’m pleased with all the progress we’ve made this quarter. I’ll now turn to Remdesivir. The study results shared yesterday from the randomized placebo-controlled Phase 3 NIAID study, and from our own open label Phase 3 simple study in patients with severe disease, are important progress as we seek to understand the role that Remdesivir might play in easing the burden of COVID-19 around the world. These trials are part of a suite of clinical trials investigating the effects of Remdesivir. We design the clinical research program to ask multiple questions in parallel, including what groups of patients are most likely to respond and when to treat and for how long? Various study designs were used from placebo control to open label to answer very specific questions in each case. We expect that the answers were emerge around the same time and that taken together, that it would form a clear picture of how remdesivir might best be used for patients. Yesterday, we answered important questions with the initial results of the NIAID trial and simple trials. The NIAID data demonstrated the patients with COVID-19, who received Remdesivir recovered faster than similar patients who received placebo. The results from the Gilead sponsored simple study address a critical question about dosing. The data from the first of the simple studies showed similar clinical improvements in patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of whether they received five or 10 days of treatment. The ability to shorten duration for severely ill patients is very important. That means patients can go home earlier, hospital resources can be freed up and it has a positive impact of course on our supply. We have calculated having 1.5 million doses by the end of May, amounting to 140,000 treatment courses at a 10-day treatment duration. The Gilead simple study suggest we may now be able to significantly increase the number of courses available with a five-day treatment duration for certain patients. As we announced previously, we are donating our entire existing supply, frankly, because this is the right thing to do at this time and the human health need in the pandemic. As you know, we’ve been ramping up production since January, we’ve significantly reduced lead times and expanded our global network of partners. As additional raw materials come available, we’ll have an exponential increase in supplies towards the latter half of this year. We hope to have produced enough supply to treat over 1 million patients by year-end. We are also working to build a global consortium of pharmaceutical chemical manufacturers to expand global capacity and production. It will be essential for countries to work together to create enough supply for people all over the world and we look forward to these collaborative efforts. For access and allocation, we work closely with governments and health-care system to provide access. We intend to allocate our available supply based on guiding principles that aims of direct global access for appropriate patients in urgent need of treatment. We recognize there is a lot of work left to be done and a long way to go and finding medical solutions to end the pandemic. And we’ll continue to work with regulatory authorities in the best path forward from remdesivir. At the same time, all of us at Gilead are relieved and grateful that our efforts around remdesivir have led — let this important progress at a time when we all need a beacon of hope. Before I turn the call over to Andy, I want to reiterate how grateful we are for the partnership with many groups outside Gilead to support the work on remdesivir. The collaboration throughout this pandemic has been critical [Technical Issues]

Andrew Dickinson — Chief Financial Officer

It sounds like we’ve lost Dan. I’ll just finish Dan’s comments. We also want to say how proud we are of the way our employees have demonstrated such dedication to meeting the needs of patients. Those of COVID-19 as well as those with conditions including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer, who depend on us for their medications. So with that I will turn to our financial comments and then we’ll move to Q&A.

Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Andy Dickinson, I’m the company’s CFO. Before I start, I’d also like to acknowledge the incredible work of our 12,000 employees and what they’re doing during these challenging times, their dedication and resilience is really inspiring. In addition from the outset, I’d like to emphasize that our core business is very strong, durable and provides a solid foundation to navigate the current environment. We continue to have confidence in 2020 and beyond. The pandemic has not diminished that view at all, and we remain confident in our long-term outlook.

I’d like to first briefly share some commentary on our very strong first quarter results, and I’ll remind you that the earnings materials posted on our website contain all of the details, including preliminary color on the impact of COVID-19 and our business to-date, as well as our preliminary expectations for the coming months. We are happy to walk through the results and the impact of COVID-19 and our business to-date in detail during the Q&A session.

Starting with our revenues for the quarter, total revenues for the first quarter were $5.5 billion with non-GAAP earnings of $1.68 per diluted share. This compares to revenue of $5.3 billion with non-GAAP earnings of $1.67 per diluted share for the same period last year. Product sales for the first quarter were $5.5 billion, down 6% sequentially and up 5% year-over-year. I’d like to call out that we believe approximately $200 million of revenues were pulled forward in Q1, primarily for our HIV franchise, due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the US and Europe. This was the result of payers and pharmacies providing greater access to medicines by allowing 90-day refills and in some cases, early refills among other offerings. We expect this to reverse itself out over subsequent quarters.

Now turning to our expenses. Non-GAAP R&D expense was $1 billion for the quarter, up 8% compared to the same period last year, primarily due to the ramp-up of Remdesivir, including manufacturing scale-up and clinical trial costs. Non-GAAP SG&A expense was $1.1 billion, up 4% compared to the same period last year, primarily due to higher promotional expenses in the United States related to our HIV products. As Dan highlighted, we completed our acquisition of Forty Seven this month. We currently expect to incur approximately $120 million in expenses this year related to Forty Seven, primarily in research and development. In addition, I’d like to highlight that the acquisition qualifies as an asset acquisition and as a result, we currently expect to incur approximately $4.8 billion in GAAP R&D expense, primarily related to in-process research and development.

Turning to our strong balance sheet. During the quarter, we generated $1.4 billion in cash from operations. We ended the quarter with $24.3 billion in cash and marketable debt securities. We repaid $500 million of debt, paid cash dividends of $874 million and repurchased 19 million shares of stock for $1.3 billion. I want to note that we paid approximately $4.9 billion in cash upon closing of Forty Seven in April. Our strong balance sheet and disciplined allocation of capital has positioned us to continue to grow and build our business, despite current environment and associated risks. We remain very confident in the durability of our business and expect to generate significant operating cash flow during 2020.

I’ll turn now to COVID-19 and its impact on our business. Like others, we have anticipated that there could be a short-term financial impact to our company and to the sector as a whole. We continue to carefully review our results to assess the potential magnitude of that impact. Towards the end of the quarter end in April, we did begin to see some effects on our business, primarily as fewer patients access health care and the number of new starts in HCV and HIV prevention began to slow. However, to-date, the overall effect on our business has been modest, and it remains unclear what the ultimate impact will be.

Given this significant uncertainty regarding the duration and magnitude duration and magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are actively planning for a number of scenarios. And we’d like to focus on our base case assumptions today, which we are making from data drawn from a number of sources, including epidemiologist, economists and public health officials. First, these base case assumptions suggest the pandemic will peak between March and July. We would point a recent data from Johns Hopkins, which show trends reflecting a slowing of the rate of new cases since late March in the United States and a declining number of new cases in some critically affected regions of the world. Second, if the virus returns in the fall or winter, the impact will be lessened due to preparedness and hopefully the emergence of therapeutics, including potentially our own Remdesivir. Third, the global economy will begin in recovery late in Q2 and a return to the pre-COVID dynamics will be underway by year end. We have of course considered external views that anticipate more or — and less favorable scenarios, but we believe this base case provides the best foundation at this time to plan in this uncertain situation. Let me share a few qualitative perspectives on potential business implications of this scenario. Please bear in mind the forward-looking statement disclosures we shared at the beginning of the call. I’d also like to highlight again that we have added significant commentary throughout the investor presentation that posted on our website and we would encourage you to review those materials. There are three key takeaways from our perspective. First, we had a very strong quarter. Second, to-date the impact on our business has been modest. And third, we remain very confident in our long-term outlook. That said, on the commercial side, driven by lessened health care provider access and fewer patient visits, we may see revenues adversely impacted in Q2 and potentially beyond. This would likely be different across our franchises with our HCV franchise disproportionately affected due to the acute care nature of that therapy. We believe that the majority of any revenue decrease in HCV revenue, due to the pandemic could be recouped in a warehousing type effect later in 2020 or into 2021. In HIV, early signal suggested switches both for treatment and prevention patients may be impacted by COVID-19, as people differ health care visits. Specifically in April, we are observing reductions in Descovy for PrEP initiations and lower switch volume. PrEP refills may also be affected, but it’s still too early to fully understand any trends here. In contrast, our HIV treatment business is less likely to be significantly impacted as we believe patients will continue to prioritize, refilling their prescriptions and access their physicians through telemedicine. In cell therapy, reduced access to authorized treatment centers could unfortunately result in critically ill patients having access challenges, which would impact the business. Turning to clinical development. Like many others in our industry, we are pausing enrollment for most trials. The exception of studies, where patient outcomes are critically impacted such as our — such as trials of our HIV capsid inhibitor, in heavily pretreated individuals, who have few other treatment options and some of our pipe programs that have enrolled patients with cancer who are critically ill. Enrollment in these studies is at the discretion of the investigators. Overall, we expect reduced clinical development expenses in the short term. In addition, the dynamic could lead to delays and potential approvals for pipeline assets over the longer run. With challenge brings opportunity to health and as Dan described earlier, we are excited by emerging results in Remdesivir as a potential therapy for COVID-19. As we ramp up further development and manufacturing of Remdesivir, we will incur additional costs beyond those forecast at the beginning of the year. The magnitude of this investment is dependent on the continued evolution of the data, the duration of the pandamic and other factors. The potential range of this investment for 2020 is upto $1 billion in the accounting treatment of this investment is dependent upon a number of factor, including potential regulatory approvals. We are authorized by regulator authorities Gilead will focus on making Remdesivir both accessible and affordable to governments and patients around the world. Given the continued uncertainty in the trajectory of the pandemic and in Remdesivir clinical data, it’s premature to define what the right post donation business model is to create a sustainable long-term supply for global needs. In the context of a strong underlying business in Q1 results, we will continue to monitor the situation and expect to provide additional insights and outlook on our Q2 earnings call. I’d like to close by thanking our team for their extraordinary efforts and for delivering a very strong first quarter during these challenging time. We can now turn the call over to Q&A. Operator?

