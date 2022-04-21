Infographic: AT&T reports Q1 earnings

AT&T (NYSE: T) reported First-quarter 2022 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday.
The telecommunications giant reported Q1 revenue of $38.1 billion, down by 13.3% reflecting the impact of divested businesses, mainly U.S. Video in the third quarter of 2021 and Vrio in the fourth quarter of 2021, as well as lower Business Wireline revenues.
Net income of $0.65 per share was lower than the target that analysts had anticipated.
