Infographic: Highlights from Gilead Sciences (GILD) Q2 2020 earnings
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) reported second-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday. The biotechnology firm missed both the revenue and earnings estimates for the quarter.
GILD shares fell over 2% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 11% since the beginning of this year.
CEO Daniel O’Day said, “We are also making important progress with our pipeline. In addition to the critical work of advancing remdesivir, we have continued to strengthen our presence in immuno-oncology. This includes six immuno-oncology agreements this year and the recent FDA approval for TecartusTM in mantle cell lymphoma.”
