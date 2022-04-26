Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries, Retail
Infographic: Highlights of Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Q1 report
Fastfood chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) Tuesday posted its first-quarter 2022 earnings results.
The company had net revenue of $2 billion with a growth of 16% year on year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net profit of $158 million or $5.59 per share compared to $127 million or $4.45 per share in the same quarter of the previous year.
