Infographic: Highlights of Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Q1 report

Fastfood chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) Tuesday posted its first-quarter 2022 earnings results.

The company had net revenue of $2 billion with a growth of 16% year on year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net profit of $158 million or $5.59 per share compared to $127 million or $4.45 per share in the same quarter of the previous year.